Armored Vehicle Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Armored Vehicle Market size is projected to touch USD 36.4 billion by 2025, as per a new report by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to expand at 5.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The rise in insurgencies and terrorism activities across the world is driving the demand for armored vehicles. In addition, technical advancements in the field of vehicle manufacturing are further proliferating the market growth.

Armored vehicles have layers of stainless steel and depleted uranium and are equipped with a weapon that has operation mobility ability, tactical offensive and combine defensive capabilities. Further, the use of artificial intelligence-based object tracking features is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of Armored Vehicle Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/armored-vehicle-market/request-sample

Government expenditure on safeguarding military personnel has increased considerably in the past few years. This has resulted in procuring advanced armored vehicles that are lightweight and fuel-efficient. Considering the growing demand for advanced vehicles, companies are also strengthening their manufacturing capabilities. For example, BAE Systems, in 2018, developed an Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) that has mine roller systems. This vehicle helps protect against explosive devices.

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share in the armored vehicles market and the region is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast duration. Growing military spending from countries such as India and China is attributing to the growth of the region.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on the product, the MBT category is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

By application, the commercial category is estimated to expand at 5.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

APAC is predicted to reach USD 11.9 billion by the end of the forecast period, 2025.

Major market participants are Lenco Industries, Inc.; Oshkosh Defense, Textron, Inc., Navistar, Inc., IVECO, Thales Group and BAE Systems among others.

Access Armored Vehicle Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/armored-vehicle-market

Armored Vehicle Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Defense

Commercial

Armored Vehicle Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Defense Armored Vehicle

Armored Personnel Carrier (APC)

Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV)

Light Protected Vehicles (LPV)

Main Battle Tanks (MBT)

Mine-resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

Tactical Vehicle

Others

Commercial Armored Vehicle

Bus/Van

Limousine

Sedan

SUV

Others

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com