Nonwoven Geotextiles Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

The Nonwoven Geotextiles Market size in Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa is estimated to reach USD 6.91 billion by the end of 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2018 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Supportive government regulations for the development and utility of geotextiles are projected to increase the demand for the product.

Rising penetration in new road construction and better drainage system in the Chinese market is projected to surge geotextile industry demand. Moreover, the Chinese government authorities have invested in infrastructure development. It includes construction activities of railways and highways.

Geotextiles features reinforcement characteristics that help control erosion. Moreover, it holds soil particles bunched and helps in vegetation growth, which reduces erosion. In addition, geotextiles are used for consistent water flow inside the drainage system. These key factors are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Major players in the nonwoven geotextile market engage in joint ventures, partnerships with distributors, and manufacturers to remain competitive in the industry. However, the absence of proper regulatory standards in the Asia Pacific may restrain the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2017, polypropylene segment contributed to market share of around 53.9% in the overall market. This growth is mainly due to its high resistance to alkaline environment, especially in Europe.

Road construction segment is estimated to grow at the CAGR of around 7.3% over the forecasted period, from 2018 to 2025.

Middle East & Africa is projected to propel at significant rate due to rising applications of NBR powder.

Asia Pacific led the market with share of 65.7% in 2017, mainly due to infrastructural development across the countries such as China and India

Manufacturers in the industry focus on developing new products to increase their product portfolio and reach across the world.

Nonwoven Geotextiles Material Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

Others

Nonwoven Geotextiles Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Road Construction

Erosion Prevention

Drainage

Others

