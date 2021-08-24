Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting System Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting System Market size was estimated at USD 1,881.7 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. Increasing incidences of cardiovascular disorders leads to surge in demand for EVH. According to WHO, globally CVD is the leading cause of death. It was estimated that approximately 17.7 million people died from CVD’s in 2015 that represents 31% of all global deaths. In addition, there is a rising prevalence of the risk associated with CVD including obesity, diabetes mellitus, and high blood pressure, which is further expected to boost demand for these devices.

Technological advancements pertaining to cardiovascular medical devices is one of the pivotal factors anticipated to propel the growth of the EVH systems. Growing investments by the major players in this market pertaining to device upgradation and new product launch is also amongst few factors driving the demand. For instance, Maquet Cardiovascular LLC launched advanced VASOVIEW Technology for Endoscopic Vessel procedures in Cardiac Surgery. In addition, increasing R&D activities with surging number of new product launches is one of the factor that expected to impel the market growth over forecast period.

Growing preferance for minimally invasive procedures and cost efficient surgeries is further boosts demand for EVH systems. Some of the advantages associated with these devices are minimum recovery time , reducing post surgery infection risk, and leaves minimal surgery scars. For example, Sorin Group launched the VascuClear EVH System in 2011, which reduces the patient’s pain, infection rates, recovery time, and scarring. Also, rising geriatric population and growing number of awareness programs related to cardiac health contribute to the demand for EVH system.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented as reusable and disposable endoscopic vessel harvesting systems. The reusable segment held the majority of the revenue share and was valued at USD 1,242.4 million in 2016. Some of the key factors such as high commercial availability and maximum adoption of these devices by the hospitals are some of the key factors that can be accounted for the major market share. In addition, growing demand for EVH in Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgeries especially in emerging economies is another factor rising the demand for EVH systems in the market. Few of the commercially available products are Venapax Vein Harvesting, Endoperfect systems, VirtuoSaph plus EVH systems, Endoperfect systems, and Cardiovision EVH systems.

Some of the key participants of global EVH system market include, Olympus Corporation; Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG; Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation; Saphena Medical, Inc.; Medical Instruments S.p.a; LivaNova plc.; Cardio Medical GmbH; Sorin Group, Inc. and Med Europe S.r.I.

North America dominated the market with the maximum share 39.54% in 2016. Some of the key factors attributing to the market growth include increase in cardiac surgeries, high prevalence of heart diseases in the U.S., and availability of minimally invasive CABG surgeries. According to The University of Michigan, CABG is the most common type of cardiac surgery performed in the region. In addition, technological developments in endoscopic equipment, medical camera, and operating room equipment & supplies market is one of the factors that drive up the demand for such systems. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies and rising incidences of coronary artery disease among the U.S population boost up the demand of EVH system in the U.S.

