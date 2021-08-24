Graphene Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Graphene Market was valued at USD 23.7 million in the year 2015 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 36.7% over the forecast period. Graphene is extracted from graphite ore and is approximately 100 times stronger than steel. The product can conduct heat and electricity efficiently.

Growing electronics industry is expected to drive the market in the near future. Two major graphene-based products, oxide and nano-platelets are primarily used in electronic devices and goods. Its superior properties such as high electron mobility and permeability has resulted in making it one of the most important materials in the energy, composite and electronic sectors. In 2015, nano-platelets dominated the market trailed by oxide. These products are primarily used in touch screens in mobile phones and numerous other nanotechnology applications.

Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Graphene Nanoplatelets

Graphene Oxide

Others

Nanoplatelets was the largest segment of all products and accounted for over 50% in the year 2015. Nanoplatelets are small stacks of graphene, with thickness varying from 1 to 15 nanometers. By adding small proportions of nanoplatelets, polymers such as plastic or rubber can be made conductive. These platelets can be used as electrical and thermal conductors in numerous applications owing to the high barrier and mechanical properties including stiffness and surface hardness.

The product is sold in powdered form or as a coating on a substrate. This coating can make the substrate conductive, which makes the product a vital material for manufacturing transparent conductive films. Moreover, the product can also be utilized in medical applications and disease detection.

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Electronics

Composites

Energy

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Spain

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

