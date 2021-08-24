The Truth About The Marbled & Coveted Japanese Wagyu Beef

Most Wagyu beef that you’ll find in America is referred to as American Wagyu. In fact, that’s exactly what the beef we raise on our ranch is – cows that are a cross between Angus and Wagyu. While this beef is incredibly delicious, it simply doesn’t have the same qualities as purebred Wagyu beef. We’ve started working with partner ranches that raise purebred Wagyu beef in order to provide this unique meat to our customers.

What’s so special about purebred Wagyu beef, anyway? It has to do with the unique biological characteristics of these cows and the way they’re raised. For starters, the word Wagyu simply means Japanese cow. Any cow raised or descending directly from Japanese cattle would technically be considered Wagyu. There are four distinct breeds of cattle that are native to Japan, and only one possesses the genetic predisposition to store fat in the muscle tissue. This trait is what gives the famed Wagyu beef it’s incredible marbling, tenderness, and flavor.

The flavor and texture of purebred Wagyu beef simply cannot be replicated. The unique fat marbling gives the beef a distinctive umami flavor and literally melts in your mouth. The fat in Wagyu beef is high in omega-3’s and 6’s – the healthy, good kind of fats. This fat has a lower melting point than other types which contributes to its melt-in-your-mouth consistency. In general, Wagyu beef has minimal impact in raising cholesterol levels. For health conscious consumers, Wagyu is a smart choice to satisfy those red meat cravings.

Farmers follow special ranching protocols and take extraordinary care to ensure the finest quality of purebred Wagyu beef. It is a common practice for cattle to get deep tissue massages, which helps to keep the muscle fibers loose and give each steak that perfect marbling. Producers go the extra mile for their Wagyu herd to make sure these pasture-raised cows grow up in a stress free environment. Most importantly, healthy and happy cows means a healthy and tasty meat – it’s the kind of farm to table experience everyone wants.

Wagyu beef is highly valued as a result of its strictly regulated breeding programs that originated in Japan. The Asian cattle were bred as working animals to plow fields. Although calm in nature, their source of power stems from a unique ability to store extra energy as a fine, evenly-distributed intramuscular fat. As previously mentioned, this unique quality makes Wagyu beef a luxury.

It is good to note that Wagyu is graded for it’s marbling and signifies the kind of quality meat you’re paying for. The Beef Marbling System (BMS) ranges from 1 – 12 (at 12 it’s not just food you’re eating, it’s a work of art!) For our purposes here, let’s do a quick overview: the highest quality of meat in the United States is a USDA Prime, which is graded as BMS 4 – BMS 5. Wagyu with a BMS score of 8+ earns the title of A5, the highest designation of beef. Whether you choose a Mishima, Gold or Silver cut of Wagyu beef, you’ll be in for a delicious experience.

