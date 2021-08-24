Halloumi Cheese Market Segments by Application 2028

Felton, California , USA, August 24 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Halloumi Cheese Market provides a brief and detailed knowledge about key players, market state and circumstances that are covered deeply in this report. The business chain supporting the Halloumi Cheese market is analysed in detail covering accurate information about aspects such as the industrial chain, proficiency in utilization of the available capacity of manufacture, and industry strategies that affect the market.

Halloumi Cheese Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Halloumi Cheese Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-halloumi-cheese-market/request-sample

Halloumi Cheese Market Growth & Trends

The global halloumi cheese market size is expected to reach USD 888.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Increasing cross-cultural collaboration due to frequent travel couple with growing dining-out culture due to the increasing disposable income is driving the growth. Halloumi cheese is also considered a substitute for meat for vegetarians as a source of high protein. Thus, all these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The organic segment contributed to the second-highest share in the global revenue in 2020 and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. These products are superior in taste and have a higher nutritional value than conventional cheese. Organic halloumi cheese also increases the chances of the body absorbing any chemicals and toxins.

Asia Pacific held a revenue share of 24.5% in 2020. Increasing young population coupled with rising disposable income in countries such as China and India are the factors projected to drive the regional product demand. Increasing consumption and shifting consumer preference from meat to halloumi cheese to meet the protein requirement are other factors expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the easy availability due to modern retail facilities and cold chain logistics is further expected to drive the industry growth.

Some of the companies for Halloumi Cheese market are:

Petrou bros dairy products Ltd.

Akgöl Dairy

Grillies

Routhier Weber GmbH

N.TH. Kouroushis Ltd.

Lemnos Foods

FarmLand General Trading Co

Almarai

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com