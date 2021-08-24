Demand For Crude Oil And Natural Gas Is Likely To Fuel Sales Growth Of Offshore Pipeline Market

In its recently added report by Fact.MR has provided unique Insights about offshore pipeline Market for the given period .2019 to 2029. One of the main objectives of this report is to categorize the various dynamics of the market and to offer the latest updates such as mergers and acquisitions, various technological developments, new entrants in the market, which make an impact on different segments.

Offshore Pipeline Market Overview

In the oil & gas industry, offshore pipelines are used to transport crude & refined petroleum products from source to destination, which are separated by distance, physically. Offshore pipeline is considered as the most economical mode of transportation and oil & gas price recovery is positive for the industry, particularly when combined with lower costs for equipment, engineering and services.

Deepwater activity continues to be more attractive than onshore shale while costs continue to tumble in the offshore oil & gas supply chain, which creates the positive outlook for the global offshore pipeline market in the near future.

Offshore Pipeline Market Dynamics

The offshore pipeline market is highly competitive in nature and is one of the least transparent markets in oil & gas sector. Increase in demand for cost-effective transportation method for oil & gas is one of the significant factors, which is likely to boost the demand for offshore pipeline in the global oil & gas sector during the forecast period.

Increase in the demand for crude oil & natural gas along with economical, reliable & safe connectivity are the major factors driving the growth of the global offshore pipeline market. Due to the rise in government regulations & compliances, offshore pipeline market players are investing a huge amount in the offshore pipeline infrastructure.

Competitive landscape

The global market for offshore pipeline is dominated by major players and to enable the in-depth assessment of the competition landscape. The report includes the analysis of major players. Some of the prominent players in the market are McDermott (US), Saipem (Italy), Sapura (Malaysia), Subsea 7 (UK), Technip (UK), Wood Group (UK), Atteris (Australia), Fugro (Netherlands), Petrofac (UK), Senaat (UAE) and Penspen (UK), among others.

Offshore Pipeline Market Regional Overview The global market for offshore pipeline is analyzed under the major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. The European region is estimated to be the dominating & fastest growing offshore pipeline market owing to the heavy reliance on import for its energy demand from Middle East & Russia. Asia Pacific (East Asia, South Asia & Oceania) is another prominent region followed by the Middle East because of the commissioning of planned projects during the forecast period. The Middle East is the major supplier of crude oil & gas in the world. The demand for oil & gas is continuously increasing in the developing nation like India and ASEAN countries, which is likely to fuel the demand for offshore pipeline in the near future.

Offshore Pipeline Market Segmentation

For a better understanding of the global offshore pipeline market, the global market is studied under pipeline type, product type, material type, pipe diameter and region. By pipeline type, global offshore pipeline market is segmented as infield offshore pipeline, export offshore pipeline and transmission offshore pipeline. In terms of product type, offshore pipeline market is segmented as oil, gas and refined products.

Based on material type, the market is segmented as

carbon steel

alloy steel

stainless steel

composites

specialty plastics

duplex

In terms of diameter, global offshore pipeline market is segmented into below 16 inches, 16 – 20 inches, 20 – 24 inches and above 24 inches.

Most of the countries in the world require a high amount of energy (oil & gas) consumption while the production of oil & gas in such countries is negligible such as U.K., Germany & France, which is estimated to create huge opportunity in the global offshore pipeline market during the forecast period.

However, global shift towards renewable source of energy decreases the demand for oil & gas, which is likely to hamper the growth of offshore pipeline market. Also, high initial investment & long duration of projects hindered the market growth during the forecast period.

