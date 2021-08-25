EMS Products Market Top Players and Business Intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report EMS Products Market is expected to reach USD 25.56 Billion by 2022 from USD 19.01 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Factors driving the growth of this market include high demand for emergency care, increasing incidence of trauma injuries, and growing investments by government bodies on healthcare infrastructure development.

The EMS products market is consolidated in nature due to the presence of a large number of players. The key players in the market are Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Cardinal Health (US), Philips (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), 3M (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Becton, Dickinson (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (US), and C.R. Bard (US).

The key strategies followed by most companies in the EMS products market are agreements, expansions, and product launches. These strategies accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies mapped from 2015 to 2017. Some of the leading players who adopted these strategies include Becton, Dickinson (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and 3M (US).

Cardinal Health held the largest share of the EMS products market in 2016. Cardinal Health develops and manufactures medical and surgical products and provides customized healthcare solutions to hospitals, ASCs, clinical laboratories, pharmacies, and physician offices.

Medtronic, which held the second-largest share in the EMS products market in 2016, is one of the leading providers of innovative and advanced medical technologies and solutions across the globe.

Johnson & Johnson held the third-largest share in the EMS products market in 2016. Its subsidiary, Ethicon, offers various solutions for healthcare professionals and patients to provide better treatments and optimize patient outcomes.

Stryker held the fourth position in the EMS market. It offers a wide range of products, including temperature management products, emergency and transport stretchers, personal protection equipment medical beds, and other emergency equipment. Stryker focuses on acquisition and collaboration to expand its business presence and product portfolio.

GE Healthcare held the fifth position in the EMS market. GE Healthcare has focused on inorganic strategies for growth, as well as product development. The company is engaged in providing medical technologies and professional consulting solutions that help in improving patient care. Apart from this, its wide geographical presence has helped strengthen its customer base.

On the basis of end users, the EMS products market is segmented into hospitals & trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. In 2017, the hospitals & trauma centers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global EMS products market.

By type, the EMS products market is classified into life support and emergency resuscitation equipment, patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, infection control supplies, personal protection equipment, and other EMS products. The life support and emergency resuscitation equipment segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global EMS products market in 2017.

By application, the market is segmented into cardiac care, trauma injuries, respiratory care, oncology, and other applications. The cardiac care segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global EMS products market in 2017.

Based on region, the EMS products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the EMS products market in 2017. The large share of this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, rising number of emergency visits, rising geriatric population, improving hospital infrastructure, technological advancements, and the strong presence of major players in the region.

