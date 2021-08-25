Grain Silos and Storage System Market Analysis with Ongoing Trends & Market Revenue

The Grain Silos and Storage System Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the grain silos and storage system market is driven by factors such as the increase in production of high-quality grains through effective storing, and efficient post-harvest management of grains to drive the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure

Driver: Production of high-quality grains through effective storing and efficient post-harvest management to drive the market growth

A majority of the countries, including the US, Canada, Mexica, China, India, Germany, and the UK, which significantly export agricultural produce in the international markets, are focusing on maintaining the quality of their grains for a longer period of time. Their use is higher in the developed regions, as the farmers in these regions cultivate large-scale farmlands and store high quantities of crops for a longer period of time. In addition, due to the increased prevalence of farmers that can invest in set-up silos, the growth of the market is high in the region. The European region consists of many strong grain silo manufacturers. The key players in the silos market, such as Rostfrei Steels, Silos Cordoba, PRADO Silos, and Symaga, are now focusing on developing silos that meet the needs of farmers in different geographies.

Constraint: High initial investments in equipment and its set up affect their demand across developing countries across regions

Smallholder farmers comprise the majority of the cultivator population in all the regions of the world. They are devoid of appropriate resources and facilities to produce large yields. These farmers are increasingly unaware of the importance of effective storage and maintenance of high-quality grains produced. Small-scale farmers reside in rural areas and have limited land resources to be able to establish silos for storage. According to JMS equipment, the budget capital cost of a cylindrical silo vessel can vary from USD 50,000 for a small bolted silo to over USD 1,000,000 depending on the size and materials of construction. Such investments are possible for a small farmer. Hence, they are still adhering to the traditional methods of grain storage, resulting in a loss of at least 8%–10% of their produce.

Opportunity: Rapid advancements and developments in attributes and technological advancements of silos to drive the market growth

The application of grain silos to store grains instead of warehouses provides various advantages, particularly in terms of using the land space. The silos can be manufactured to fit the available land area, and are available in both vertical and horizontal structures to fit the needs of farmers. It is easier to maintain the optimum storage conditions for grains by controlling the temperature, which, if not done appropriately in long-term storage facilities, can result in economic losses. They are increasingly equipped with mechanics that help in carrying out post-harvest processes in farms, such as threshing, cleaning, and disinfecting. With proper maintenance, the grains stored inside silos can be stored for decades. Silos also enable the user to store different grains separately in order to preserve each of them optimally.

Challenge: Safety risks posed by sealed silos to affect their demand

Sealed silos are loaded with harmful gases, such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen, which are generally incorporated for the purpose of controlling pest infestations or the maintenance and regulation of temperature conditions. Further, operators of silos generally face respiratory health hazards due to grain dust, which causes dust-induced breathing issues. Silos help the US meet the global demand for food, feed, and ethanol-based fuel. However, the increase in silo-based accidents and risks in various countries leads to significant challenges for the growth of the market. The need to climb silos to get inside, check levels, or close and seal lids poses risks of falling and serious injuries. The entry into silos poses risks of suffocation due to the lack of oxygen or exposure to noxious gases, explosive gasses, and dust and fumigants such as phosphine gas.

Request for Customization

Leading companies are AGCO Corporation (US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), Symaga (Spain), SIMEZA (Spain), Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd (UK), Mysilo (Turkey), Sukup Manufacturing Co. (US), MICHA£ (Poland), Privé SA (France), Dehºetiler Makina (Turkey), MULMIX SpA Unipersonale (Italy), Polnet Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Brock Grain Systems (US), Behlen Mfg. Co. (US), SCAFCO Grain Systems Co. (US), Sioux Steel Company (US), Superior Grain Equipment (US), and Hoffmann, Inc. (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441