Hydrophobic Coating Market Growth Prospect Mapping, Regulatory Framework & PESTEL Analysis

The global Hydrophobic Coating Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 2.33 billion by 2025. Hydrophobic Coating is termed as a coating that lessens surface free energies and wettability as contact angles are high with dissimilar liquids like non-polar liquids and polar liquids. When water is put onto a surface with a hydrophobic coating, it will form a droplet with any large contact angle.

Key Players:

BASF SE

AkzoNobel N.V.

Aculon Inc.

Accucoat, Inc.

DuPont

Excel Coatings

Aurolab

3M

NeverWet LLC

Nanotech LLC

Growth Drivers:

Plasma is exclusively used to render hydrophobic coatings on several surfaces like ceramics, technical materials, glass, and metals. The repelling of water makes difficult for surfaces to harbor bacteria and therefore is exclusively used with regards to surgical and medical tools. The Hydrophobic Coating Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Increasing demand from end users like medical, automotive, aerospace, construction & building, electronics, and marine and rising use of advanced technology are documented as the major driving factors to Hydrophobic Coatings Market. However, growing alternatives to Hydrophobic Coating and strict environmental policy are the factors that may restrain overall market in the years to come. Hydrophobic Coating Market is segmented based on substrate type, end user, and region.

Property Outlook:

Anti-microbial

Anti-icing/wetting

Anti-fouling

Anti-corrosion

Self-cleaning

Application Outlook:

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Medical

Optical

Type Outlook:

Ceramics

Metals

Polymers

Glass

Concrete

Other Substrate

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of Hydrophobic Coating in 2017 and is estimated to lead the overall market in the near future. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high demand for vehicles among populace, growing start-ups in the medical manufacturing sector, developing construction industry, and rising innovation in the aerospace sector. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Hydrophobic Coating in this region.

North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the foremost period.

