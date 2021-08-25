United Rentals Inc. (US) and Ashtead Group plc (UK) are the Leading Player in the Construction Equipment Rental Market

The construction equipment rental market is estimated to be USD 98.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 121.6 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024. Increasing building & construction activities, especially in China, Japan, and India, the recovering construction sector in Europe, and increasing rental penetration in North America coupled with shift in trend towards rental due to various cost-benefits is expected to drive the growth of the construction equipment rental market during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the construction equipment rental market include United Rentals Inc. (US) (Belgium), United Rentals Inc. (US), Ashtead Group Plc (UK), Loxam (Paris), Herc Holdings Inc. (US), Aktio Corporation (Japan), Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Kanamoto Co. Ltd. (Japan) hold a potential share of the construction equipment rental market.

United Rentals Inc. (US) is the leading player in the construction equipment rental market which has adopted organic & inorganic strategies to sustain its market position.

In October 2018, United Rentals, Inc. acquired WesternOne Rentals & Sales LP, a Canada-based leading equipment rental provider of aerial lifts and heat solutions, to expand its business in Western Canada.

In September 2018, United Rentals, Inc. acquired Blueline Rental, a leading North American general rental provider based in Texas, US, to extend its footprints to various large metropolitan areas in North America, including US coasts, the Gulf South, and Ontario. This acquisition is in line with the company’s Grow the Core strategy to expand its presence in the local and mid-sized customer segment.

Ashtead Group plc (UK) is another major company in the construction equipment rental market. It has adopted organic and inorganic strategies to sustain its position in the construction equipment rental market.

In March 2018, Ashtead Group acquired the business and assets of New England Rent-All Equipment, Inc. (NERA) for a cash consideration of approximately USD 4 million. NERA is a general equipment rental business based in Massachusetts, US.

In February 2018, Sunbelt US, an operating company of Ashtead Group in the US acquired the business and assets of Beaupre Aerial Equipment, Inc. and Beaupre Equipment Services, Inc. (together Beaupre) for a cash consideration of USD 50 million. Beaupre is an aerial work platform rental business based in Minnesota, US.

