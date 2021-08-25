North America to Hold 41% of Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Share by 2029-end

Rising demand for natural labeled cosmetic products has been driving the demand for probiotic cosmetics. In 2020, the global probiotic cosmetics market is expected to plummet during the first two quarters of the year. This is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created disruptions in the demand and supply dynamics of probiotic cosmetic products.

However, the market demand for probiotic products is expected to move up by third quarter and is anticipated to completely restore by latter half of the year. During this pandemic the market for probiotic cosmetic products is expected to be highly lucrative. On this premise, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 11% during 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways of Probiotic Cosmetic Market Study

  • The global probiotic cosmetic product demand for leave-on products is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 11% by 2020-2030, owing to the ease in applicability of the products. However, the rinse-off market is expected to grow by 6X during the forecasted period.
  • In Europe, sales of probiotic cosmetics is projected to grow 2X by 2030. However, tremendous potential lies in South Asia and Oceania as the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 15% during the forecasted period. Within the region there is high preference for natural products.
  • Demand for male probiotic cosmetics is set to soar, owing to an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US $40 Mn during 2020-2030. However, the female demographic will maintain its dominance for demand in the market.
  • Baby care probiotic cosmetic products are emerging, promising new market opportunities, growing nearly five-fold by 2030, owing to the rising preference of natural ingredients in baby care products.
  • The demand for probiotic cosmetics for individual use will record stagnant growth owing to the pursuit of multiple options for beauty products. However, the use of probiotic cosmetics has a better growth opportunity under professional services and is expected to grow by nearly 5X during 2020-2030.

Probiotic Cosmetics Products Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of probiotic cosmetics market on the basis of product type, forms, category, demographic, use case, distribution channel and across 5 regions.

Product Type
  • Facial Care products
    • Cleanser / makeup remover /Wash
    • Creams & Lotions
    • Scrubs / peels / masks
    • Serums
    • Others
  • Hair Care products
    • Shampoos & gels
    • Hair Sprays
    • Others
  • Make-up products
    • Mascara
    • Primers
  • Body Care products
    • Body Lotion
    • Hand care
    • Sun Care products
    • Baby Care
    • Others
Form
  • Fermentation products
  • Cell lysates
  • Tyndallization
  • Living probiotic bacteria
Category
  • Leave-on products
  • Rinse-off products
Demographic
  • Male
  • Female
  • Pediatrics
Use Case
  • Individual
  • Professional Services
Distribution Channel
  • Direct Sales
  • Department Store
  • Internet Retailers
  • Specialty Stores
  • Drugs & Pharmaceutical Stores
  • Others

