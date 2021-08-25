Sugarcane Fiber Market (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2021-2031

Around 300 million tons of plastic produced in the world every year and considerable amount of that plastic is used in restaurant business. All of these plastics is either dumped into ocean or burnt and very small amount is recycled. In recent time sugarcane fiber has emerged as alternative for plastic used in restaurant industry.

Sugarcane Fiber Market: Segmentation

Based on types sugarcane fiber market is classified into different parts like application, derived products, form and end use industries. Sugarcane fiber has significantly captured the paper and board making industry owing to their low-cost fibrous properties like high tensile strength.

Based on form sugarcane fiber market is segmented into

Natural Form (Bagasse)

Burned form (Ash)

Based on end use industries sugarcane fiber market is segmented into

Pulp and Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Energy Sector

Players in the market are innovating sugarcane fiber related products to capture the market. For instance, various players like Eco-products, Inc, Dine Earth, Vegware Ltd has launched wide range of disposable tableware manufactured from sugarcane fiber. Furthermore, key players like

V.F. CORPORATION

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC

