Milkmor : Paneer and Milk

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ — It’s said that nowadays, we pay the price, but we don’t value it. It’s even said that real education is all about growing food and cooking it.

Nowadays, in the commercial world of products, physical appearance, shelf life, and cost reduction have overtaken the products’ purity, hygiene, and rawness.

Milkmor nourishes 400+ Happy Cows at Astha Dairy Farm; The team is dedicated 24 hours to take care of the cows and milk quality. The Milking starts at 04 AM in the morning; our cows gaze around early morning with the fresh mood and the chirping birds, and the fresh and nutritious fodder is served to them along with the flute music to calm their mind and create positive vibes in the shed.

The plant team processes the milk and its products, the QC team checks all the parameters and does multiple tests before processing the batch. The entire batch is supervised and checked at four levels, and we dispatch daily fresh products for you. The Milk Van is dispatched after all the security measures at 01 AM, and it reaches Ahmedabad at 04 AM and our delivery boys come early morning and delivers fresh glass milk bottles across Ahmedabad.

Milkmor delivers fresh A2 Cow Milk, Gir Cow Milk, Full Cream Milk, Slim Milk, Paneer, Ghee, Butter, Shrikhand, Curd & Buttermilk. We deliver fresh paneer online in Ahmedabad. You get all nutritious & delicious products at your door-step, or you can visit our authorised stores.

The freshness and purity demand attention, intention, care and a lot of passion. We’re thankful to our subscribers who understands the beauty of purity and its nature. We don’t add preservatives or any foreign elements in our products to maintain its ethnicity. Milkmor A2 Cow Ghee and Gir Cow Ghee are favourite across India; now its delivered through Amazon too.

Let’s value the efforts of humans, cows and bring purity back amongst us. Let’s not encourage undue shelf lives, Let’s keep the purity and nature of the product as it should be. Milkmor strives for purity & fitness and it delivers fresh milk & milk products across 3000 homes daily. Milkmor is also awarded for “The Best Cow Milk of Ahmedabad” by Silicon India in May’19, it has also been recognized as “Pioneer in Dairy Industry” by Times of India in 2020.

Now you can call on 9022220073 (05:30 AM to 06:30 PM) or download Milkmor Mobile App. You can also place your order online without downloading Mobile App. app.milkmor.com