Colossustex Introduces Future-Proof Solutions for Textile Industry

Faridabad, India, 2021-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ — Colossustex has been leading the textile supply chain market in India and overseas. Their recent policies can greatly benefit making India more self-reliant in terms of textile usage.

For several years, the Indian textile market has been dominated by international players with unbelievably low prices which made it hard for our manufacturers to compete with them.

Colossustex have lived up to their name and provided our nation with an independent supply chain system that can optimize business for the industry at a rapid pace.

Their new list of policies for the functioning of the textile supply chain management includes:

Cost Effectiveness

Providing textiles at a cost-effective price will not only affect direct product manufacturers, but also the end consumers with lower prices for the same quality of products.

Transparency

Transparency is an important step towards making future-ready advancements to ensure accountability and better trade policies.

Professionalism

Hiring experienced professionals with experience in challenging economies can greatly benefit the industry while delivering consistent growth.

Sustainability

Sustainable business practices are an essential need in order to provide the nation with affordable and good-quality textiles for a continued duration.

Mr. Rohit Dev Sethi, chairman of Colossustex spoke about the new policies and their impact on the future of the industry “Our team has experienced the state of the industry over the past 25 years and decided it is time for a change. We have implemented the above policies and hope to set a national standard for other manufacturers to follow. This will certainly help elevate the quality of textiles in India and help us become more Atma-Nirbhar”.

Consumers can start to benefit from the new policies and their impact on the products of Colossustex right now. The company has already started selling high-quality yarns and finished products at extremely affordable prices. This is likely to create a positive ripple effect in the industry.

About Colossustex

Colossustex is a leading textile supply chain manager in India, as well as overseas. The company has worked for over 25 years to deliver futuristic solutions to the textile industry and to integrate effective supply management policies.

