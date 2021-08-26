Pipes and Tubes, Stainless Steel 310/310s Seamless Pipes, Inconel 800 Pipes and Tubes

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ — Pipe and Tube would seem to be the same, they are not the same in terms of designations or size. Know that Pipes and Tubes are not always indistinguishable. The most commonly used pipe and tube types are Stainless Steel 310/310s Seamless Pipes and Inconel 800 Pipes and Tubes. Korus Steel is a major Pipes and Tubes Manufacturers in India. Pipes & Tubes were conceived and manufactured by Korus Steel to meet worldwide quality standards.

Top 2 Most Used Pipe And Tube Types

1.Stainless Steel 310/310S Seamless Pipes and Tubes

Stainless Steel 310/310s Seamless Pipe is one of the most versatile and commonly used stainless steel grades today. Most elevated temperature materials are optimized by means of corrosion resistance and strength at high, the resistance to low-temperature wet corrosion of these Inconel 800 Pipes. Korus Steel is renowned for providing the best Pipes & Tubes using high material. We are a well-known name for Stainless Steel 310/310s Seamless Pipes in Mumbai, India.

2.Incoloy 800 Seamless Pipes and Tubes

Incoloy 800 Seamless Pipes & Tubes is an austenitic product that is being produced for usage in raised temperature corrosion-resistant functions. Our Inconel 800 Pipes can be easily welded and handled by standard shop fabrication practices. The material has 330MPa minimum yield strength and 205MPa minimum tensile strength. The elongation rate of the Inconel 800 pipe is 40% and the 800 Stainless Steel pipe has 225HBW Brinell hardness.

Other top selling SS and Incoloy Products

Pipes & Tubes Application & Uses