Increase Yield Are Expected To Drive Market Of 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid In Asia Pacific Region 2021

The primary reason contributing to the increasing demand for 2, 4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid and its derivative products is its low price and efficiency per acre as compared to other herbicides.

Further, 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid offers high solubility in water as well as several other solvents, owing to which it can easily penetrate the soil (from the plant) and thereby increase crop yield, promote plant growth and increase soil quality The environmental benefits of 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid include improved water quality, water availability and air quality as it helps reduce soil erosion, carbon footprint and fertilizer use. While the persistence of 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid is around 1 – 2 months, its biodegradation period is around 5 – 6 months.

2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid Market: Segmentation

On the basis of crop type, global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid market can be segmented into:

Agriculture Cereals & Grains Vegetables Oilseed Others

Non-Agriculture Forestry Recreational areas Others



2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of production & consumption, Asia Pacific dominates the global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid market as the agriculture sector in the region contributes a significant share to the GDP growth of several countries such as China, India and ASEAN countries.

Growth of the agriculture sector, modernisation in farming techniques and increasing adoption of herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides to increase yield are expected to drive the market of 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

In North America, 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid is prevalently used as a herbicide in the agriculture sector. The U.S. ranks third in terms of consumption of 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid as a herbicide, and the region is expected to witness decent growth over the assessment period. The Europe 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid market is also expected to register steady growth, while Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to register slow growth over the forecast period.

2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid Market: Market Participants

Some of the major players identified across the value chain of the global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid market include:

Aero Agro Chemical Industries Limited

DowDupont

BASF SE

Monsanto Company

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd

Kenvos Biotech Co., Ltd.

Nufarm Ltd

Mercator Pharma

Cayman Chemical

