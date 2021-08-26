Kaolin is Expected to Witness High Growth Opportunities in the Healthcare Industry

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The Industrial Minerals Association – North America(IMA-NA) defines the kaolin as “Kaolin, or China clay, is nearly white in color. It is distinguished from other industrial clays based on its fine particle size and pure coloring. Its ability to disperse in water make it an ideal pigment.” The growth of the kaolin market is attributed to the growth of the ceramics and sanitary wares industry, globally. However, factors such as high production cost and capital investment of kaolin may inhibit the growth of the market.

MarketsandMarkets expects the global kaolinmarket size to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2020 to USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% duringthe forecast period. The market for kaolinis segmented, on the basis ofprocess (water-washed, airfloat, calcined, delaminated, and surface-modified & unprocessed). Water washed by process, accounted for the largest market share in the kaolin market. Water-washed process, also known as wet processing, is used to produce kaolin by sieving, grinding, centrifuging, slurring, blunging, and chemically treating crude kaolin. Water-washed kaolin is available in the powder, granule, and lump forms. It is used in applications such as paper, ceramic tiles, paints, rubber, fiberglass, detergents, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The water-washed process is widely used in the production of hydrous kaolin as the process helps to retain water in the clay for about 12%-14%.

On the basis ofend-use industry, paper is projected to be the largest segment in the kaolinmarket during the forecast period.The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the high demand for kaolin as paper is widely being used in paper packaging and print media. The rising e-commerce activities, particularly in emerging countries, fueled the demand for paper packaging. Therefore, the growth of the paper industry is driven by the increasing demand for paper in packaging and print media. In the Asia Pacific region, India and China are the most lucrative markets for paper, owing to the high use of print media such as newspapers, books, and magazines and the growing e-commerce.

The kaolin market is studied for five regions, namely, North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East &Africa and South America. The APAC region accounted for the largest market share in 2021, in terms of both value and volume. Furthermore, the market for kaolinin the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026, in terms of both value and volume.

In 2020, the kaolin market was largely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, having different impact on different indsutries. Kaolin is expected to witness high growth opportunities in the pharmaceuticals due to the global impact of COVID-19. The spread of COVID-19 has fueled the demand for medicines and other pharmaceutical products, which is expected to drive the growth of kaolin in the healthcare industry during the forecast period.

Lockdowns observed in several countries across the world to tackle COVID-19 has led to a decline in the use of paper for industrial and commercial applications and given rise to digital media content. Therefore, the growth of digital and electronic media is expected to affect the paper consumption in print media.

The lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted end-use industries such as paper, ceramics &sanitarywares, fiberglass, paints & coatings, rubber, and plastics. These industries are labor-intensive and require a strong distribution network.