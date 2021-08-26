Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2021 to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global market for anti-counterfeiting packaging was accounted over USD 80.14 Billion in 2015. Pharmaceutical companies across the globe adopted this packaging is anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period. Increasing the awareness of consumers about an injurious reaction of spurious goods is also likely to drive demand.

Anti-counterfeiting Packaging is a process of allocating secured packaging to the product. There is increasing the supply of duplicate products which results in diluting the brand identity which is a high concern for the manufacturers this packaging can witness the demand over next 9 years.

Drivers

The impact of unhealthy lifestyle results in the increase in health issues drives pharmaceutical manufacturers in U.S. witnessed a high demand over the forecast period. High cost involved in implementing the anti-counterfeiting packaging to restrain the growth of this market.

Manufacturers over the world are taking efforts to cut short the losses induced while manufacturing of counterfeit products is likely to promote industry growth. Product authentication techniques in FMCG products are expected to register high growth. North America and Europe are taking efforts to defend the harm occurring because of spurious products.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Covert

Security Labels

Invisible Printing

Others

Overt

Holograms

Color Shifting Inks

Others

Forensic

Track & Trace

Machine Readable Data

RFID

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Clothing & Apparels

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Avery Dennison

CCL Industries Inc

3M Company

Zebra Technologies Corporation

SICPA Holding SA

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific market is projected to drive rapidly because of increasing worries concerning the damages took place due to the manufacturing of forged products.

The demand is expected to grow due to large a number of pharmaceutical manufacturer’s existence. CAGR projected is of 12% from 2016 to 2025. Manufacturers in China adopted the product security technology.

