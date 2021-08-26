Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Growth Impact and Demand by Regions till 2024

Felton, California , USA, August 26 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market provides a brief and detailed knowledge about key players, market state and circumstances that are covered deeply in this report. The business chain supporting the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market is analysed in detail covering accurate information about aspects such as the industrial chain, proficiency in utilization of the available capacity of manufacture, and industry strategies that affect the market.

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/intelligent-transportation-system-its-market/request-sample

The global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market is anticipated to reach USD 66.5 billion by 2024. Rising awareness of road safety and need to improve existing transportation performance are expected to be the key driving factor for market growth. High traffic congestion due to urbanization and increasing number of on road vehicles has contributed to the demand for advanced traffic management systems for public. Consequent need for smart automobiles with public and private partnerships is forecasted to be a major growth opportunity for the intelligent transport system market. Various initiatives to deploy advanced traffic management systems such as vehicle to vehicle (V2V) and vehicle to infrastructure (V2I) communication is also expected to be witnessed as a key growth strategy.

Developed regions including North America and Europe have made the use of driver assistance system, electronic stability control (ESC) systems in commercial and passenger vehicles mandatory. Car manufacturers in both emerging and established economies are implementing these systems in their new car models to differentiate their products from the competitors. These factors are anticipated to drive the market growth in the foreseeable future. Intelligent transportation systems are expected to help improve the performance of supply chain process and yield high benefit to the organizations. Users can also reduce the costs through real-time transportation systems. On account of the above factors, transportation service providers have increased investment in this technology over the past few years.

On the basis of applications, the intelligent transportation system can be classified into, environment protection, traffic management, public transport, freight management, automotive telematics, road safety and security, parking management and road user charging. Traffic management is expected to be the largest application segment in the market. ATMS is used in traffic management to enhance road network by reducing financial burden on regulatory authorities thereby decreasing the cost of investment in traffic congestion control. Environmental protection is anticipated to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period owing to increase in environmental awareness coupled with various government initiatives to curb vehicle pollutant emissions.

Globally, North America is expected to have the largest market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for efficient transporting systems across various sectors including public, private and government regulations coupled with promotional activities for road safety. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth owing to technological innovations that includes integrated handheld devices with sensors to enhance transportation networks. Emerging economies such as India and china are investing more in R&D and regulatory initiatives including wealth and welfare act and industrial safety that are expected to fuel the market growth in this region Major players operating in the ITS market include Thales Group, Garmin International Inc, TomTom International BV, Kapsch TrafficCom AG Q-Free ASA and Nuance Communication Inc. Other industry participants include denso corporation, savari, transcore and EFCON AG.

Key company strategies of the companies include innovation and product development with mergers and acquisitions. In addition, market players provide maintenance and construction services for large deployments of the technology. For instance, Thales group introduced employed signaling, communications and supervision solutions in railway transportation. Thales’ signaling system is based on electronic interlocking, field, Altrac ETCS level 1 as ATP train protection system, energy systems, hotbox detectors, cables and interfaces with existing signaling systems on adjacent lines.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com