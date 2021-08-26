Colorants Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Colorants Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global colorants market was estimated at 2,025 kilo tons in the year 2015. Natural colorants are extracted from different sources including agricultural, biological, minerals and others. It is anticipated to witness a significant growth due to rising demand for pigments & dyes from various end-use applications majorly including textiles, food & beverages, and plastics.

Colorants are defined as a substance that is used alone or in combination with other ingredients to impart color in the product by altering its chemical and physical properties. The market has experienced immense growth in countries such as India, China, U.S., Canada, and Germany over the past few years due to the increasing awareness towards consumption of natural ingredients.

Request a Sample Copy of Colorants Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/colorants-market/request-sample

Drivers

The key driving factors such as increasing consumer preferences for attractive product packaging, and fashionable clothing trends, especially in U.S. are expected to spur the coloring agents demand over the forecast period. The North American market is dominated by U.S., owing to the high demand of pigment & dye product. The regional market is further influenced by numerous factors including a rise in paints demand and technological advancements.

The textile dominated the application sector and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 3.5% in the coming years. Increasing consumer spending on garments and clothing is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing drift towards consuming eco-friendly products is triggering the use of dyes in the textile industry, which in turn has led to an increase in the overall coloring agents’ sales.

Growing usage of colors in beverages and sugar products such as sweets, chocolates, and ice creams is also anticipated to propel the product demand and was valued at above 250 kilo tons in 2025. Rising consumption of carmine, caramel, and annatto in personal care and food & beverage applications due to its eco-friendly nature is expected to open new opportunity avenues for market expansion.

Printing application segment was estimated to be around USD 1.8 billion in 2015, owing to increased usage of ink and printing colors in ceramics, wall coverings, fabrics, plastics, glass, metals, paper, and others. Moreover, due to inherent features of inkjet such as water and light fastness and resilience towards bleeding & heat, it is used in several end-use industries including leather, paper, plastics, textiles, constructions, coatings & paintings.

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

ROHA JTT group

Teknor Apex Company

Symrise AG

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Jagson Colorchem Limited

Sethness Products Company

Polyone

GNT Group and many others

Access Colorants Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/colorants-market

Regional Insights:

On the basis of region, the global colorants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. Europe emerged as a leading consumer accounting for more than 35% of the revenue in 2015. Growing inclination for naturally derived color additives along with the favorable regulatory norms is predicted to steer the market growth in personal care, textile, and food segment over the forecast period.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com