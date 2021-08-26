With the increasing awareness among the customers towards natural products and growing use of natural medicines, the E. Angustifolium market has experienced a healthy growth. E. Angustifolium, also known as “Common Cottongrass” is a species of flowering plant in the Sedge family Cyperaceae. E. Angustifolium, which is increasingly used as insulators for clothing & bedding and also used for starting fires.

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of E. Angustifolium gives estimations of the Size of E. Angustifolium Market and the overall E. Angustifolium Market share of key regional segments During Forecast 2018 to 2028

Market Overview-

The growing demand for E. Angustifolium is also due to increasing demand of traditional medicines. The global market for E. Angustifolium consists of small and large manufacturers and is majorly driven by local or regional manufacturers. Being native to North Asia, North America and Northern Europe, the market share for E. Angustifolium market will be high in these regions.

With the growing clothing industry and the pharmaceutical industry, E. Angustifolium will experience high growth during the forecast period. Because of the astringent properties of E-Angustifolium, it has found extensive growth in medicinal usage.

Global E. Angustifolium Market: Segmentation

The global E. Angustifolium market can be segmented on the basis of primary use as:

Dietary use

Decorative purposes

Clothing

Pharmacological activities

Other primary uses

The global E. Angustifolium market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry as:

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer goods

Textile industry

Paper industry

Food and beverage industry

The global E. Angustifolium market can be segmented on the basis of plant height as:

Up to 60 cm

60-75 cm

More than 100 cm

The global E. Angustifolium market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS and Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific ex. Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global E. Angustifolium Market: Regional Overview

Angustifolium being the country flower of New Manchester, the city will play a role in the expansion of the E. Angustifolium market during the forecast period. Also, the nativity of E. Angustifolium to North America,

North Asia and Northern Europe will create increased opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing digestive problems in Latin America and MEA will provide healthy growth of E. Angustifolium in the region.

Therefore, North America & Europe are expected to account for a high market size while the Asia Pacific is pegged to experience good market share with higher growth of the E. Angustifolium market. High risk of diarrhea in travelling areas like MEA and APEJ will provide high growth for E. Angustifolium market.

Global E. Angustifolium Market: Dynamics

A primary factor driving the E. Angustifolium market is the rapidly increasing demand for natural medicines in developing regions. Since E. Angustifolium is used for curing various digestive problems, it has been a preferred choice amongst the customers.

Increasing diseases like diarrhea and E. Angustifolium being the remedy for curing the disease, has been a key driver for the growth E. Angustifolium market. Healthy growing textile industry across the globe will increase the use of E. Angustifolium enriching the growth of the market.

Wound care is a key area where medical textiles have observed robust adoption in recent years, and E. Angustifolium continues to remain a key material employed for medical textiles manufacturing.

Decreasing cost of E. Angustofolium will provide increased opportunities for the growth of the market. Use of the E. Angustifolium plant in cooking and food & beverage industry will provide ample growth of the E. Angustofolium market.

Since, E. Angustofolium can be found in both dry and wet conditions, is expected to show high growth during the forecast period. Owing to the environment-friendly nature of E. Angustifolium, it will grow during the forecast period.

Due to highly fragmented nature of the market, there are several small and large manufacturers governing the E. Angustifolium market across the globe. Being hardy, resilient, rhizomatous and perennial plant, E. Angustifolium is extensively used in regions possessing freezing climatic conditions.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the E. Angustifolium Market are:

Some of the key players in the E. Angustifolium market are,

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd.

Ejaz Group

Altamex

Other Key Players

