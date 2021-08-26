RFID in Healthcare Market Analysis by Type 2022

Felton, California , USA, August 26 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global RFID in healthcare Market provides a brief and detailed knowledge about key players, market state and circumstances that are covered deeply in this report. The business chain supporting the RFID in healthcare market is analysed in detail covering accurate information about aspects such as the industrial chain, proficiency in utilization of the available capacity of manufacture, and industry strategies that affect the market.

RFID in healthcare Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. RFID in healthcare Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Industry Insights

Global RFID in healthcare market was valued at USD 646.7 million in 2014 and is expected to reach over USD 3.89 billion over the next seven years. Key influences attributing to this rapid growth include growing occurrences of theft and loss of different medical devices which result in high losses to the pharmacies and hospitals. Healthcare services use radio frequency identification (RFID) and real-time location systems (RTLS) to track, identify, monitor patients, locate, visitors, assets, equipment and staff. Know that, how of these technologies aid in improving safety, enhancing the quality of care, reducing financial waste, and fostering patient satisfaction.

The healthcare market is majorly driven by the cheap availability of highly efficient systems and tags. Improper storage systems and careless handling in pharmaceutical stores have led to rising number of stock outs and expiration of medicines. This, in turn, may impact in loss of revenue and reputation which is anticipated to encourage better usage in the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, one of the high impact rendering drivers for the growth of this market is the development and rising usage of Kanban systems in order to achieve lean inventory. RFID Kanban systems allow organizations to lessen their inventory value by 15-35% according to a study shown by Stanley Healthcare. In addition, with inventory reduction by 50%, the inventory replenishment expenses can be condensed down to a total expenditure of just 5% of overall. Furthermore, these changes are anticipated to cut down on the storage space by 22%. As a result, storage costs are reduced substantially subsequently decreasing energy costs as well.

Implementation of advanced Kanban systems in existing hospital inventory management and timely placement of orders to the supplier directly for requisite medical devices and medication is expected to encourage hospitals and pharmacies to incorporate these systems. RFID systems find widespread applications in the healthcare sector and have an increasing penetration in areas including infection control, injection safety, tracking prescription drugs and radiology. These systems are anticipated to improve market capitalization in coming seven years. For instance, Sanraku Hospital collaborated with BayNexusin an attempt to manage their medical equipment efficiently. Which also, to reduce time taken to inspect medical conditions, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center integrated RFID tags on the closures of x-ray vests.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, MEA and Europe are key regional markets. In 2014, North America was the dominant market player which captured over 50% of the overall share. Key factors accrediting to its large share include the existence of developed healthcare infrastructure together with high awareness levels about the advantages of these systems.

Further, in November 2013, U.S. president entered into a contract with The Drug Quality and Security Act (DQSA) that outlines essential steps to form an interoperable and electronic system that could trace and ascertain prescription drugs while they are distributed in the United States. The usage of RFID tags and systems in the U.S. is expected to rise owing to the emergence of aforementioned steps over the forecast period.

However, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid over the forecast period. New multinational hospital chains, continuously improving healthcare infrastructure and favourable government initiatives in the region will considerably propel growth in Asia Pacific market.

Market Share Insights

Key performers functioning in the industry include Terson Solutions, Log Tag, Solstice Medical LLC, Mobile Aspects Inc, Logi Tag, Wave Mark, Hurst Green Plastics Ltd., Pepperl+Fuchs, Tagsys RFID Group, Metra Tec GmbH, Wurth Group, Bollhoff Group, Stanley Innerspace, Brooks Automation, Grifols and Datelka.

