Water Hardness Test Strip Market Emerging Growth Factors, Current and Future Perspectives

The Water Hardness Test Strip Market is estimated to be valued at USD 56.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 70.2 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.4 %, in terms of value. Factors such as the rise in demand for water testing from various industrial sectors, stringent rules and regulations imposed by related government bodies with regards to water quality are projected to drive the growth of the water hardness test strip industry during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure

By type, the calcium concentration measurement is projected to account for the largest share in the water hardness test strip market during the forecast period

The quantitative or semi-quantitative determination of calcium by means of rapid methods is of interest to different fields, including medical diagnostics, environmental control, and other related industries. Of the different types of rapid methods on the market, dry chemical methods, also known as test strips, are probably those that make up the most active market. In majority of the industrial sectors, rise in calcium content in the water have been a major concern when it comes to its usage. Hence the manufacturers have been coming up with water hardness test strip products specifically designed to determine calcium concentration in water.

By application, industrial segment is projected to account for the largest share in the water hardness test strip market during the forecast period

Industrial water use includes water used for purposes such as fabricating, processing, washing, diluting, cooling, or transporting a product; incorporating water into a product; or for sanitation needs within the manufacturing facility. The use of water hardness test strips in industries is preferred as it is the quickest and cost-effective method to determine the quality of water being used. Through these results, the user can also determine the level of water treatment to be done, which helps save costs for the industry. Water is used in direct contact with the food or food contact surfaces or indirectly as a processing aid. The significance of using quality water in food production has also been recognized by requiring the application of HACCP principles in water usage. Thus, the use of strips for determining the level of water hardness is expected to grow commercially through sectors such as food, chemicals, and petroleum refineries.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

India, China and countries of Southeast Asia are witnessing strong demand for water hardness testing strips thereby propelling the region to exhibit growth rates faster than global average.

Key players in the market are eying on the promising growth scenario of emerging economies in Asia Pacific and this trend is expected to provide strong growth impetus.

Make an Inquiry Key Market Players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US),LaMotte Company (US), Johnson Test Paper Ltd (UK), Serim Research Corporation (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Isolab Laborgerate GmbH (Switzerland), Aqua Cure Ltd. (England), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US), Spectris (UK), Industrial Test Systems, Inc. (US), US Water Systems, Inc (US) Bartovation LLC (US), Colorkim Kimya (Turkey), Simplex Health (UK), Amity International (UK), Instruments Direct Services Limited (UK), Hangzhou Lohand Biological Co., Ltd (China), and Changchun Wancheng Bio- Electron Co., Ltd. (China). About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441