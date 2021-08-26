Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Growth Drivers, Business Challenges & Development Trends, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are identical by nature since a single type of immune cell is responsible for its production. With almost any substance, monoclonal antibodies could keep attached for any modification.

Key Players:

Novartis International

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Amgen

Merck & Co., Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca plc

Eli Lilly

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb

Growth Drivers:

Being an inseparable part of targeted therapy approach for several diseases, various receptors on the cell surface restrain essential functions that are responsible for cell death by various mechanisms. Commercially, many mAbs have helped in modification of autoimmune and chronic disease still date. The driving factors for monoclonal antibodies market comprise rise in demand for personalized medicine and advances in therapeutic antibodies. In addition, benefits pertaining to use of biologics are likely to stimulate the market development in the near future.

Source Type Outlook:

Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

Human

Indication Outlook:

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Microbial Diseases

Production Type Outlook:

In Vivo

In Vitro

End-use Outlook:

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for monoclonal (mAbs) market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a significant market share owing to rise in government initiatives and R&D activities. Rise in biopharmaceutical manufacturing for quality protein drugs also stimulates the market growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific regions have accounted for a greater market in the global scenario due to the presence of geriatric population and prevalence of chronic ailments in geriatric population.

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to grow at a higher rate due to rise in revenue generating drugs and huge availability of patient pool. In addition, rise in R&D activities contribute to the growth of APAC market. The prominent players in the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) industry include AbbVie, Johnson &Johnson, F.Hoffman-La Roche, Amgen, BMS and Merck.

