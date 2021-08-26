Fractional Flow Reserve Market Growing at a CAGR of 16.0% – Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The fractional flow reserve is a measurement for the evaluation of the functional significance of stenosis in the epicardial coronary artery. Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is calculated by using the distal coronary pressure of the stenosis divided by the aortic pressure during maximal hyperemia. FFR is considered as a gold standard to assess whether particular stenosis is responsible for inducible ischemia.

The FFR Market growth is largely driven by the increasing geriatric population and the subsequent growth in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cost-benefits of FFR, and the presence of a favorable reimbursement scenario. Emerging economies are expected to present market players with a wide range of opportunities.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Fractional Flow Reserve Market is projected to reach USD 1,081.8 million by 2024 from USD 516 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Growth Driver: Rising geriatric population and the subsequent growth in the prevalence of CVD;

Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the geriatric population across the globe. According to the UN World Population Ageing Report 2017, the global geriatric population (aged 60 years and above) is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050 from 962 million in 2017.

As this population segment is highly susceptible to CVD and other target diseases, the demand for advanced diagnostic and treatment options is expected to increase in the coming years. Changing lifestyle, smoking, hypertension, high blood cholesterol levels, physical inactivity, high BMI, and high blood sugar levels are the leading risk factors for heart disease and stroke. With the rising prevalence of CVD, the number of related diagnostic and treatment procedures is expected to increase significantly across the globe in the coming years. In this scenario, the demand for fractional flow reserve is likely to increase as it provides various benefits, such as assessing if the stenosis is required, which in turn helps in avoiding surgeries (in cases where stenosis is not needed).

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The North America dominated the fractional flow reserve market in 2018. The large share of the North American FFR Market can primarily be attributed to the high healthcare spending in the region, rising prevalence of CVD and lifestyle diseases, growth in the geriatric population, large number of ongoing research activities and product launches, availability of reimbursements, and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The key players in the fractional flow reserve market are Abbott (US), Boston Scientific (US), ACIST Medical Systems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Opsens, Inc. (Canada), HeartFlow, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands), CathWorks (Israel), and Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV (Netherlands).

Abbott (US) held the leading position in the FFR Market. The company acquired a significant share in the FFR market through the acquisition of St. Jude Medical (US). This acquisition positioned Abbott as a major cardiology devices provider. The strategic acquisition of St. Jude Medical, a leading player in the cardiovascular and neuromodulation products market, strengthened the position of Abbott in the fractional flow reserve market. Abbott focuses on continuous expansions to achieve optimal growth across industries and different geographic areas. It strives to maintain its position through innovation and product launches. For instance, the company invests a significant amount of its revenue in R&D activities to increase its presence in the market. It invested USD 2.30 billion, USD 2.26 billion, and USD 1.42 billion on R&D in 2018, 2017, and 2016, respectively

