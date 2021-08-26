Beverage Cans Market Growth Drivers, Business Challenges & Development Trends, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Beverage Cans Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Beverage Cans Market is estimated to touch US$ 60.92 billion by the completion of the prediction period. The market was appreciated at US$ 39.19 Billion in the year 2015. It is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction.

Key Players:

Ball Corporation

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

The Olayan Group

Crown Holdings Inc.

Ardagh Group

Can Pack S.A.

CPMC Holdings Limited

Bangkok Can Manufacturer Co. Ltd.

Nampak Bevcan Limited.

Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Limited

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

Showa Denko K.K.

SWAN Industries (Thailand) Company Limited

Growth Drivers:

The substantial development of the market is expected over the prediction period because of the greater possessions of refrigeration and decrease in the required space for storing by means of utilization of innovative materials for the production of beverage cans. The business is projected to observe greater development due to growing ingestion of alcoholic drinks for example cider and beer. These are required to cool for enriched flavor.

Product Outlook:

Aluminum

Steel

The subdivision of Aluminum beverage cans was responsible for more than 80% stake of the entire capacity of the manufactured goods during the year 2015, due to they being lightweight and greater capabilities of molding. Additionally, growing reprocessing plans carried out by the governments of the U.S.A and United Kingdom, due to the worries concerning reduction of natural assets, are likely to motivate the demand for the aluminum cans above the prediction period. Additionally, guidelines enforced by the European Commission instructing the usage of reprocessed aluminum thru new fresh metal are estimated to drive the progress of the market.

The beverage cans made from steel are observing lower than normal development due to the fears about contact with the can substances. Declining demand for 3-piece steel cans due to complication in the production, are likely to act as a restriction to the progress of the market. The demand for the products likewise influenced by the changing prices of the raw materials utilized in the manufacture of the metallic sheets.

Application Outlook:

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Alcoholic Beverages

Fruit & Vegetable Juices

Regional Outlook:

By the source of geography, North America was responsible for the largest stake of the international market due to greater ingestion of metal cans in the U.S.A. Increasing fears about the usage and intake of maintainable packing resources are likely to drive the progress of the market. North America has witnessed a great demand for healthy liquid refreshment for example cold coffee, iced tea, and vegetable &fruit juices. Growing demand for the fitness and sporting thirst-quenchers similar to Gatorade, Red Bull, and Monster likely to drive the progress of the market.

The call for the manufactured goods in Latin America is motivated by increasing ingestion in Brazil. Moreover, increasing usage of the product due to stress-free storing and transportability of the cans in sporting occasions is likely to motivate the progress above the prediction period.

Furthermore, the demand is estimated to drive the market by augmented ingestion of beer cans in the nation. Additionally, increasing demand for sporting and energy beverages for example Monster and Red Bull projected to motivate the development of the market above the prediction period.

