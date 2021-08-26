Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Revenue Analysis, Development Opportunities and Forecast, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market is expected to reach USD 198.5 billion by 2024. Clinical Laboratory Tests are the medical devices that are used for analysis of tissues, materials, or fluids obtained from patients to help in treatment and diagnosis of disease. The Clinical Laboratory Tests Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

ARUP Laboratories (Associated Regional & University Pathologists Inc.)

OPKO Health, Inc. (Bio-Reference Labs)

Bioscientia Institut für Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc. (Clarient, Inc.)

Genoptix

Healthscope

Labco S.A

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Qiagen N.V

Quest Diagnostics

Growth Drivers:

The factors playing a major role in the growth of Clinical Laboratory Tests are application and expansion of several data management and informatics solutions, increasing use of enhanced products like chemistry analyzers, and availability of favorable reimbursement policies. However, strict government policies and inadequate reimbursements are the factors are expected to restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Clinical Laboratory Tests Market is segmented based on type, end user, and region.

Type Outlook:

Complete blood count

HGB/HCT tests

Basic metabolic panel tests

BUN creatinine tests

Electrolytes testing

HbA1c tests

Comprehensive metabolic panel tests

Liver panel tests Hepatitis Bile duct obstruction Liver Cirrhosis Liver Cancer Bone disease Autoimmune disorders

Renal panel tests

Lipid panel tests

End-use Outlook:

Central Laboratories

Primary Clinics

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the significant market share of Clinical Laboratory Tests in 2015 and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be developed healthcare infrastructure, growing occurrence of target disease, presence of technologically enhanced products, and growing awareness among patients regarding clinical laboratory tests.

Europe is the second largest region with significant market share.Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise developing healthcare infrastructure with an enhanced diagnostic technology in developing countries like China and India.

