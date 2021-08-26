Video Gaming Consoles Market Global Demand, Key Players, Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Video Gaming Consoles market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Video Gaming Consoles across various industries and regions.

Tech-driven advancements such as 3 dimensional videos, virtual reality, and augmented reality present profitable prospects for video streaming services.

LIVE STREAMING SET TO EXPAND PROFIT POOLS FOR VIDEO STREAMING COMPANIES

Leveraging the strong fan-base of live sports, and entertainment events, the live streaming segment emerges as the principal streaming type segment. Live streaming accounts for a lion’s share of ~62% of the total market revenues. Digitization initiatives by international sports associations coupled with strong cloud infrastructure will continue to create perpetual demand for video streaming.

However, non-linear streaming offers the most financially rewarding opportunities with a staggering ~18% CAGR during the forecast period. Adoption of internet enabled home entertainment systems amid inter-connected customer experience regardless of the device (smartphone, laptop, or television) are accredited for this segment’s growth.

US LEADS GLOBAL SALES OF VIDEO STREAMING SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES

US accounts for the largest market value share of more than 20%. Presence of major video streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime are primary factors for share-wide dominance of this region.

Further, innovation and development of advanced streaming technology enables data efficient streaming of content. The average consumption of video streaming services is over 38 hours of content in the US. This points to favorable consumer trends in North American countries. The highest growth rate can be traced to the Middle East & Africa.

Countries in this region are witnessing exponential adoption of smartphones, tablets, and smart televisions. Middle East & Africa offers remunerative growth opportunities with a phenomenal 19% CAGR through 2029.

COVID-19 IMPELS VIDEO STREAMING

Omnipresent lockdowns across the globe have generated a meteoric increase in video streaming. As organizations shift to work-from-home as a step towards mitigating financial losses

Global Video streaming Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global video streaming market is segmented on the basis of streaming type, delivery channel, platform, service, revenue model, end-use, and region.

Streaming Type

Live

Non Linear

Delivery Channel

Internet Protocol TV

Over-the-Top (OTT)

Pay-TV

Platform

Gaming Consoles

Laptops & Desktops

Smartphones & Tablets

Smart TV

Service

Consulting

Managed Services

Training & Support

Revenue Model

Advertising

Rental

Subscription

End Use

Enterprise

Corporate Communications

Knowledge Sharing & Collaborations

Marketing & Client Engagement

Training & Development

Consumer

Real-Time Entertainment

Web Browsing & Advertising

Gaming

Social Networking

E-Learning

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

