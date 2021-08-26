Lithium-ion Power Bank Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Lithium-ion Power Bank market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Lithium-ion Power Bank. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Lithium-ion Power Bank Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Lithium-ion Power Bank, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Lithium-ion Power Bank Market.

Global Power Bank Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global power bank market is segmented on the basis of capacity, energy source, battery type, distribution channel and region.

Capacity

  • Up to 3,000 mAh
  • 3,001 mAh-8,000 mAh
  • 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh
  • Above 20,000 mAh

Energy Source

  • Electric
  • Solar

Batter Type

  • Lithium-ion
  • Lithium Polymer
  • Petroleum Refining

Distribution Channel

  • E-commerce
  • Brick and Mortar

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Global Power Bank Market – Scope Of The Report

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global power bank market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Units), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global power bank market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on power bank sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global power bank market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for power bank. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews.

The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of power bank manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the power bank market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Country-specific assessment on demand for power bank has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous power bank manufacturers, experts, and suppliers.

Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

Key Takeaways of Power Bank Market Study

  • On the basis of capacity, 8,001 mAh – 20,000 mAh accounts for the largest market value share of more than of the revenue landscape. Increasing demand for high-performance power banks to recharge multiple smart devices is critical in defining growth of this segment.
  • Consumer awareness about alternative energy and reduced carbon emission levels is generating demand for solar power banks. The energy source segment exhibits a stellar 19% CAGR during the forecast period.
  • Lithium Ion battery type holds a lion’s share of more than 80% of the total market value. Superior capacity coupled with long battery life can be accredited as growth drivers of this segment.
  • Lithium Polymer offers lucrative growth opportunities with a meteoric growth rate of ~19% CAGR through 2029. Consumer demand for convenient power bank size and shape along with fast charging capability is driving the growth of this battery type segment.
  • Brick and Mortar stores are set to maintain their supremacy over sales with over ~54% share of global sales. This might show a slight decline in coming quarters owing to nationwide lockdowns but will steady out in the near term. Increasing adoption of power banks in developing economies where physical stores are dominant customer touch points is bolstering growth in this segment.
  • E-commerce distribution channels exhibit a sky-rocketing 20% CAGR during the projection period. Digitization of economies across the globe can be accredited the growth of this distribution channel segment.
  • East Asia has emerged as the prominent region with over 27% share of the total market value. Countries such as China, and Japan are innovation centres for smart device technologies. Coupled with a tech-savvy population, the region offers profitable future prospects with a 19.3% CAGR between 2019 and 2029.
  • Middle east & Africa records the highest growth rate of over 21% CAGR owing to booming digitization of countries and increasing disposable income of millennial consumers.

“The global power bank market is fairly fragmented due to the low capital investment required to enter the market. Hence, major organizations are targeting consumer trends such as sleek designs, and compact sized power banks to attract and engage customers. Online distribution channels are a popular method of regional penetration for power bank manufacturing organizations.”-Says Fact.MR Analyst

More Valuable Insights on Lithium-ion Power Bank Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Lithium-ion Power Bank, Sales and Demand of Lithium-ion Power Bank, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Express Press Release Distribution