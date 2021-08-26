Which Region Offers the Largest Opportunity for Dental Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Providers

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global dental diagnostic imaging equipment market exceeded a valuation of US$ 2 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to top US$ 3 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of around 6% over the decade.

Fact.MR anticipates significant surge in demand for dental diagnostic imaging equipment owing to factors such as technological advancements in dentistry, increasing number of dental practices, rising dental expenditure, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and rising incidence of dental diseases worldwide.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6474

There has been a surge in requirement for advanced, artificial intelligence-driven technology for accurate and quick diagnosis. As such, dental diagnostic imaging equipment is anticipated to experience heightened demand over the coming years.

Various new techniques have helped in better examination of complex facial structures and early diagnosis of dental diseases. These devices provide a 3D image of the patient’s jaw to get precise knowledge of the problem before a surgery is performed, and helps in safe and better treatment outcomes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Revenue from sales of dental diagnostic imaging equipment topped US$ 2 Bn in 2020, and is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 3 Bn by 2031.

Key factors driving demand for dental diagnostic imaging equipment are rise in prevalence of oral diseases worldwide and new technological advancements in diagnosis and treatment procedures.

North America, with the highest global market share of 40%, will significantly contribute to the revenue growth of dental diagnostic imaging equipment over the coming years.

With its rapidly growing dental industry, China’s market for dental diagnostic imaging equipment is estimated to be valued around US$ 587 Mn by 2031.

The market for dental diagnostic imaging equipment in the U.S. is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 7% through 2031.

Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in dental diagnostic imaging equipment is one of the major trends that is being observed in the market.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6474

Key Segments Covered in Dental Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Industry Analysis

On the Basis of Product:

Intraoral Cameras

Cone-beam Computed Tomography Imaging

Extra X-ray Systems

Intraoral Phosphor Storage Plates

Intraoral Sensors

Intraoral Plate Scanner

Intraoral X-ray Systems

On the Basis of Application:

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Equipment in Hospitals

Hospitals Dental Diagnostic Imaging Equipment in Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Equipment in Independent Dental Clinic

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Equipment in Forensic Laboratories

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6474

Winning Strategy

The dental diagnostic imaging equipment market is characterized by the presence of several well-established as well as small to mid-sized players. Major market players are focused on mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios. The market is witnessing integration of dental imaging and cloud-based AI solutions.

Demand for AI-driven technology for accurate diagnosis of dental diseases is on the rise. New and upcoming companies will be benefitted by investing in acquiring new technological interventions. Investing in collaborative R&D projects will also prove to be favourable.

Cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) imaging is gaining immense popularity in the market. One of the key advantages of CBCT imaging equipment is its ability to generate accurate 3D images at a low cost compared to conventional computed tomography. Images procured from CBCT imaging equipment have the potential to bring higher efficiency in oral and maxillofacial surgeries.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/04/06/2012161/0/en/Atopic-Dermatitis-Market-Valuation-to-Approach-US-19-Bn-by-2027-Biologics-Continue-to-Provide-a-Major-Thrust-Finds-a-New-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com