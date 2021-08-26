Demand for Agricultural Micronutrients Market to Expand at a CAGR of 3.6% Through 2031

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global agricultural micronutrients market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.9 Bn in 2021, and expand at a steady CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Diets with low nutrients can be blamed for an increase in occurrence of micronutrient deficiency across populations. Micronutrient deficiencies in the soil not only reduce crop yield but also nutritional quality. Moreover, lower micronutrients in crops have adverse effects on human health.

Agronomic bio-fortification improves the bioavailability of micronutrients in the edible portion of crops as well as the bioavailability of processed foods consumed by humans. Various governments’ attempts to regulate micronutrient deficiency by increasing the content of agricultural micronutrients in agricultural produce are pushing the market for agricultural micronutrients.

Key Takeaway from Market Study

Global agricultural micronutrients market is anticipated to hit US$ 7 Bn valuation by 2031.

The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

By nutrient, the zinc segment is expected to have a dominant share in the global market.

North America accounted for over 15% of global demand for agricultural micronutrients in 2020.

The Asia Pacific region to dominate the demand pie of agricultural micronutrients.

Cereals and grains to dominate demand and sales share of agricultural micronutrients in FY2021.

Fertigation application of agricultural micronutrients is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

Market Segments Covered in Agricultural Micronutrients Industry Analysis

By Nutrient

Boron Agricultural Micronutrients

Manganese Agricultural Micronutrients

Zinc Agricultural Micronutrients

Copper Agricultural Micronutrients

Others

By Crop

Agricultural Micronutrients for Cereals & Grains

Agricultural Micronutrients for Fruits & Vegetables

Agricultural Micronutrients for Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an immediate impact on the food systems in developing countries. Access to markets has been hampered by restrictions on the movement of people and products. In the face of this uncertainty, policymakers are implementing laws to protect people’s food and nutrition by focusing on diversification of production. Companies manufacturing agricultural micronutrients are seeing increased sales as a result of these developments.

Farmers and sellers of nutritious and bio-fortified crops such as wheat, maize, potato, and sweet potatoes are being encouraged by manufacturers of agricultural micronutrients to strengthen their sales footprint. People are more aware of foods high in micronutrients as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bio-fortified crops are becoming powerful nutrition vehicles thanks to strong local market chains, increased commercial use, and robust smallholder production systems.

