Demand for Agricultural Micronutrients Market to Expand at a CAGR of 3.6% Through 2031

Posted on 2021-08-26 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global agricultural micronutrients market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.9 Bn in 2021, and expand at a steady CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Diets with low nutrients can be blamed for an increase in occurrence of micronutrient deficiency across populations. Micronutrient deficiencies in the soil not only reduce crop yield but also nutritional quality. Moreover, lower micronutrients in crops have adverse effects on human health.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=472

Agronomic bio-fortification improves the bioavailability of micronutrients in the edible    portion of crops as well as the bioavailability of processed foods consumed by humans. Various governments’ attempts to regulate micronutrient deficiency by increasing the content of agricultural micronutrients in agricultural produce are pushing the market for agricultural micronutrients.

Key Takeaway from Market Study

  • Global agricultural micronutrients market is anticipated to hit US$ 7 Bn valuation by 2031.
  • The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
  • By nutrient, the zinc segment is expected to have a dominant share in the global market.
  • North America accounted for over 15% of global demand for agricultural micronutrients in 2020.
  • The Asia Pacific region to dominate the demand pie of agricultural micronutrients.
  • Cereals and grains to dominate demand and sales share of agricultural micronutrients in FY2021.
  • Fertigation application of agricultural micronutrients is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=472

agricultural micronutrients market competition by FactMR

Market Segments Covered in Agricultural Micronutrients Industry Analysis

By Nutrient

  • Boron Agricultural Micronutrients
  • Manganese Agricultural Micronutrients
  • Zinc Agricultural Micronutrients
  • Copper Agricultural Micronutrients
  • Others

By Crop

  • Agricultural Micronutrients for Cereals & Grains
  • Agricultural Micronutrients for Fruits & Vegetables
  • Agricultural Micronutrients for Oilseeds & Pulses
  • Others

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/472

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an immediate impact on the food systems in developing countries. Access to markets has been hampered by restrictions on the movement of people and products. In the face of this uncertainty, policymakers are implementing laws to protect people’s food and nutrition by focusing on diversification of production. Companies manufacturing agricultural micronutrients are seeing increased sales as a result of these developments.

Farmers and sellers of nutritious and bio-fortified crops such as wheat, maize, potato, and sweet potatoes are being encouraged by manufacturers of agricultural micronutrients to strengthen their sales footprint. People are more aware of foods high in micronutrients as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bio-fortified crops are becoming powerful nutrition vehicles thanks to strong local market chains, increased commercial use, and robust smallholder production systems.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/27/2007685/0/en/Coated-Glass-Market-on-a-Robust-Growth-Trail-Architectural-Applications-Accentuate-Profitability-Reports-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution