What are the Main Factors Stimulating Demand for Closed Molding Composites

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects the global closed molding composites market progress positively, expanding at a CAGR of above 6% across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Closed molding composites is a type of automated heavy-set method of combining raw materials that are inserted into a closed mold or a vacuum bag that seals it off from the air. This method includes several processes that are eco-friendly and help in the reduction of emissions of volatile organic compounds.

The manufacturing processes of closed molding composites, such as resin transfer molding (RTM) and vacuum infusion process, have led to the development of reliable and eco-friendly molding processes that help reduce volatile organic compound emissions.

Rise in the use of closed molding composites in new applications, increasing technological advancements in production techniques, and rising research & development activities will further create new opportunities for closed molding composite manufacturers over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global closed molding composites market to top US$ 90 Bn by 2031.

Glass fiber composites projected to reach around US$ 45 Bn by 2031.

Carbon fiber composites projected to record above 4% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Market in Japan to record 3% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021- 2031.

China forecast to reach a projected market size above US$ 19 Bn by 2031.

Market in Canada projected to expand at above 4% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Key Segments Covered in Closed Molding Composites Industry Research

Fiber

Glass Fiber Closed Molding Composites

Carbon Fiber Closed Molding Composites

Natural Fiber Closed Molding Composites

Aramid Fiber Closed Molding Composites

Process

Vacuum Infusion & Bagging

Compression Molding

Injection Molding

Resin Transfer Molding

Market Competition

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and patents and events. Inorganic growth activities witnessed in the market are acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These have paved way for the expansion of the business and customer base of market players.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced a US$ 259 Mn public-private partnership with the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI). The Institute will focus on building advanced composites that are less expensive and less energy-intensive, while also manufacturing composites that are easier to recycle.

