How is Flourishing Global Beauty Industry Catalyzing Cosmetic Chemicals Demand Growth

Posted on 2021-08-26 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

The global cosmetic chemicals market is poised to top US$ 30 Bn by 2031, expanding at above 6% CAGR, according to a latest report published by Fact.MR. Growth is primarily fueled by a flourishing global cosmetics industry, as consumers augment spending on personal care products amid surging disposable incomes.

Historically, sales of cosmetic chemicals increased at a CAGR of a little under 5% to reach a valuation of almost US$ 20 Bn by 2019. The market surpassed US$ 21 Bn in 2020; however, COVID-19-induced depression limited prospects in the first half of the previous fiscal. Massive store closures declined cosmetic products sales, disrupting the supply of cosmetic chemicals for further production.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6399

Future sales prospects are expected to be majorly influenced by heavy consumption of organic cosmetics. As sustainability concerns aggrandize, consumers are consciously weaning away from inorganic cosmetic products, preferring natural alternatives. Growth is especially poignant across the skincare & haircare products segment, with major cosmetic giants striving to offer 100% organic products.   

cosmetic chemicals market by FactMR

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Skincare & haircare to emerge as primary application areas, accounting for over 30% revenue
  • By product, emollients, skincare & moisturizers to remain top-selling, reaching nearly US$ 11 Bn by 2031
  • Demand for surfactants and single-use additives to collectively expand at over  11% CAGR until 2031
  • Organic cosmetic chemicals comprise bulk of U.S. sales, reaching almost US$ 6 Bn in 2020
  • Market in China to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 7 Bn by 2031, expanding at nearly 9% CAGR by 2031
  • Japan and Canada are other noteworthy markets, expanding at CAGRs exceeding 3% and 5%, respectively

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6399

Key Segments Covered in Market Study

Application

  • Cosmetic Chemicals for Perfumes & Fragrances
  • Cosmetic Chemicals for Haircare & Skincare
  • Color Cosmetic Chemicals
  • Cosmetic Chemicals for Other Applications

Type

  • Cosmetic Chemical Emollients, Film Formers & Moisturizers
  • Cosmetic Chemical Surfactants
  • Single Use Cosmetic Chemical Additives
  • Cosmetic Chemical Carriers, Powders & Colorants
  • Cosmetic Chemical Thickening Agents
  • Other Cosmetic Chemical Types

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6399

Market Competition

Prominent cosmetic chemical manufacturers in Fact.MR’s report include Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., LANXESS AG, Lonza Group Limited, and P&G Chemicals, among others.

  • In April 2021, BASF SE introduced the Sacred Patch® skincare active ingredient which helps boost emotional well-being, endowed with the latest MicroPatch® technology, and is 99.2% natural origin. It possesses outstanding moisturizing capabilities, stimulating oxytocin release.
  • In November 2019, Clariant International Ltd. acquired a 10% stake in French cosmetic ingredients manufacturer Plant Advanced Technologies for the purpose of developing new premium products in the active ingredients business portfolio.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/04/02/2010847/0/en/Sales-of-Organic-Pigments-to-be-Buoyed-by-Application-in-Printing-Inks-Demand-for-High-performance-Pigments-Picking-up-Says-Fact-MR-in-a-New-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution