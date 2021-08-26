Will Growing Awareness Regarding Importance of Early Influenza Diagnosis Drive Market Growth

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global influenza diagnostics market is anticipated to top US$ 4 Bn by 2031, and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years.

Influenza, also known as flu, is an infectious disease caused due to the influenza virus. It affects the upper respiratory tract in humans. Influenza is common in children and the elderly population (aged 65 years and above). Three types of the influenza virus are type A, type B, and type C.

Increasing prevalence of influenza, emergence of technologically advanced influenza diagnostics, and growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics are expected to drive the market over the predicted years.

Demand for RIDT (rapid influenza diagnostic testing) is predicted to be significant over the coming years due to rising adoption of cost-effective and faster RIDT as a first line of diagnosis.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market for influenza diagnostics to grow 1.6X in value by 2031-end.

North America accounts for 37% global revenue share for influenza diagnostics.

Increasing prevalence of influenza and growing awareness for early detection using specific diagnostic tests are driving demand for influenza diagnostics.

Among the types of tests, rapid diagnostics influenza testing holds the largest revenue share.

Demand for RT-PCR tests is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% over the assessment period.

Key Segments Covered in Influenza Diagnostics Industry Research

By Test

Traditional Influenza Diagnostic Tests Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDTs Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Tests Viral Culture Serological Assays

Molecular Influenza Diagnostic Tests Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (INAAT) Loop Mediated Isothermal-based Amplification Assays Transcription Mediated Isothermal-based Amplification Assays Transcription Mediated Isothermal-based Amplification Assays



By End User

Influenza Diagnostics at Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories

Influenza Diagnostics at Diagnostic Reference Laboratories

Influenza Diagnostics at Academic/Research Institutes

Winning Strategy

The market for influenza diagnostics projects a highly competitive scenario. Major players are focusing on new and advanced product launches that are user friendly and easily available over the counter.

Major players are also adopting various growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product expansions, agreements, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

