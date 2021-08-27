The takeout containers market has seen a historical CAGR of over 2% from 2015 to 2019, owing to the moderate growth in the demand for takeout containers across North America and East Asia. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 3.5% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

While changing preferences of consumers regarding food packaging and sustainability have been one of the key deterrents for growth, efforts of players in the market for offering new alternatives have been maintaining buoyancy in the demand of takeout containers. While the market has shown stagnancy during recent years, innovations by manufacturers to meet consumer preferences and growing ready-to-eat industry are expected to lead to expansion of the takeout containers market size.

Takeout Containers Market Drivers

The ready-to-eat meals and processed food market has witnessed significant growth, resulting in increased demand for high barrier packaging solutions such as takeout containers. The dynamic shapes of aluminum containers as effective means of stacking and cost effectiveness has been one of the integral reasons for high preference by the food service industry. Demand from food services and quick service restaurants is expected to show high growth during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook of Takeout Containers Market

East Asia accounts for a high takeout containers market share in terms of demand, owing to higher preference and consumer demand for takeout and parcel food in China. The markets in East Asia and North America are expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period, while emerging economies such as South Asia and ASEAN countries are expected to present high growth potential during the forecast period.

Takeout Containers Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the takeout containers market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, type, capacity, end use, and region.

Product Type Capacity End Use Region Clamshell Containers Portioned Containers Up to 250 Gms QSR and FSR North America Cartons Perforated Containers 250-500 Gms Transportation Catering Services Latin America Lidded Containers More than 500 Gms Institutional Catering Services Europe Bowls Retail Sales East Asia Plates South Asia and Oceania Cups MEA Others

