Battery-free Sensors Market Expected to reach $109 million by 2026

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Battery-free Sensors Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Sensor Type (Temperature Sensors, Humidity/Moisture Sensors, Pressure Sensors), Frequency, Industry (Automotive, Logistics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, The global battery-free sensors market size is projected to grow from USD 32 million in 2021 to USD 109 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% from 2021 to 2026. With rapid technological advancements, battery-free sensors are increasingly adopted in IoT applications to improve production efficiency and reduce operational and maintenance costs in the wake of COVID-19. Additionally, the ongoing miniaturization of medical and electronic devices and the growing implementation of automated condition monitoring solutions in smart factories are expected to boost the growth of the battery-free sensors market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=193645557

Temperature sensors accounted for the larger size of the battery-free sensors market in 2020.

Temperature sensors segment held the largest size of the market in 2020. Battery-free sensors are at the initial phase of commercialization. At present, only a few companies are providing battery-free sensors. Among other sensors, temperature sensors are the most common sensors offered by these manufacturers. Temperature sensors account for the largest share due to the high deployment of these sensors by the manufacturing and process industries, such as oil & gas, food & beverages, and automotive industries, in hard-to-reach or remote machinery to monitor the machine condition. The data gathered by these temperature sensors enable effective predictive maintenance programs in industrial plants to avoid costly downtime. These sensors are also maintenance-free, making them preferable for various industrial operations. Also, the average selling price of the battery-free temperature sensor is higher than other types of sensors covered in this report

Automotive segment is expected to hold the largest size of the battery-free sensors market in 2020.

Automotive segment is expected to hold the largest share in the battery-free sensors market during the forecast period. Automobile companies across the world are emphasizing on automating and upgrading their assembly lines. Automobile manufacturers adopt battery-free sensors at a significant rate owing to their advantages, such as prediction and prevention of equipment failure by improvising the performance and efficiency of assets and equipment at reduced maintenance costs. Battery-free sensors enable predictive maintenance and help efficient handling of assembly operations in the automotive industry. Hence, the automotive industry is expected to capture the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and players within the mobility industry are among the worst hit by the COVID-19pandemic. Automobile OEMs increasingly rely on just-in-time manufacturing, which is presently affecting their production capabilities and overall exports owing to supply chain disruptions.

APAC is projected to be the largest market for battery-free sensors from 2021 to 2026.

Battery-free sensors market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021−2026. Ongoing industrialization, growing adoption of predictive maintenance tools, and increasing competitive pressure to achieve operational efficiency are fueling the growth of the battery-free sensors market in this region. The expansion of manufacturing activities resulting from the migration of production bases to Asian countries, such as China, India, and South Korea, with low labor costs, drives the demand for battery-free sensors in the region. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted the manufacturing facilities of all verticals across the world, forcing them to shut down. However, production has resumed in a few facilities in China, thereby initiating the manufacturing of some essentials.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=193645557

ON Semiconductor (UK), Farsens (Spain), Axzon (Rfmicron) (US), Inductosense (UK), Phase IV Engineering (US), Powercast (US), Distech Controls (US), EnOcean (Germany), DCO Systems (UK), and Everactive (US), are some of the major players in battery-free sensors market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com