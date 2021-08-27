Aircraft Antenna Market Opportunities and Challenges

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Aircraft Antenna Market by Platform, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Installation, Wing Type (VHF/UHF Band, KA/KU/K Band, HF Band, C Band, X Band, L Band, Others) , Application, Frequency, Antenna Type , and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is projected to grow from USD 203 million in 2020 to USD 403 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2025. The market is driven by various factors, various factors, such as the growing trend of modernization of aerospace sector and the rising demand for UAVs, globally.

The aircraft antenna market includes major players L3Harris Technologies, Inc.(US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Cobham Limited (UK), Collins Aerospace (US),The Boeing Company(US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aircraft antenna production and services by 7–10% globally in 2020.

Based on the Platform, the eVTOL segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The market for eVtol is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Air taxis or passenger drones are aerial vehicles that carry passengers from one place to another. The increasing urban population has resulted in the development of mass transportation solutions, such as metros and faster rail and bus services. One of the alternatives for mass transportation is passenger drones. Presently, several companies are focusing on the development of air taxis that are expected to be commercialized in the coming years, which subsequently is expected to drive the market for aircraft antenna.

By Wing Type, the fixed wing aircraft segment is estimated to capture significant market share over the forecast period

The fixed wing aircraft subsegment is estimated to capture higher market share as compaired to rotary wing aircraft this is oweing to ringing demand from original equipment manufacturer as well as aftermarket demand from huge existing aircraft fleet aftermarket throught aircraft MRO service providers.

By antenna type, the microstrip antenna is estimated to exhibit highest growth over the forecast period

The microstrip antenna segment is estimated to show higher growth as compaired to other subsegments this is oweing to rising adoption of microstrip antenna in the aerospace sector. This significant adoption of microstrip antenna is due to its advantages such as low manufacturing cost, small size of anteena, light weight and omni directional operation which makes it ideal for many applicationwithin aicraft.

The market for aircraft antenna in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. Countries in the Asia Pacific region are undergoing development and upgrading various capabilities in the field of aircraft connectivity and navigation system, which serve to be a good opportunity for the manufacturers of aircraft antenna to enhance their business in the region. A rise in demand for Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) is one of the factors driving the growth of the aircraft antenna

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.(US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Cobham Limited (UK), Collins Aerospace (US),The Boeing Company(US) are some of the leading players operating in the aircraft antenna market report.

