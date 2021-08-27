Orange Wine Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion through 2021-2031

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Orange Wine, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Key Orange Wine Survey Highlights and Projections

MR analysis provides Orange Wine demand-supply assessment, revealing sales to grow from 2021 to 2031

Sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2021-2031

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis & reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Orange Wine Category & segment level analysis : Fact. MR’s Orange Wine sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact. MR’s Orange Wine sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. Orange Wine Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers Post COVID consumer spending: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments Orange Wine Merger and acquisition activity: MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Orange Wine manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share

MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Orange Wine manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share Orange Wine demand by country: The report forecasts Orange Wine demand by country for 2021-2031, giving business leaders the insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature markets

Highly Fragmented Orange Wine market gives room to local players

The global market for orange wine is one of the most fragmented market as there are number of players involved in the production and the orange wine produced by these local people are sold under the brands of various wine retailers. Some of the key players in the orange wine market are: Marksandspencer Group Plc., Gravner, Radikon, Salvo Foti, among others. Some of the domestic producers of orange wine have their private labels under the name highburyvintners, ottolenghi, slurp, lescaves, winebear, redsquirrelwine, many more.

Rising Consumer Inclination towards the Flavoured Alcohol Boosts the Orange Wine Market

Orange Wine is a misnomer. Orange Wine is something entirely different from a wine made from orange or a Mimosa Cocktail. Orange Wine is made by mashing up the white grapes and then leaving them in a large vessel made of cement. Orange Wine is made by a natural process by fermenting the grapes for days and sometimes for over a year.

Orange Wine does not require additives and even yeast for its production. These orange wines taste different from the regular white wines and bear a sour taste from oxidation. The luxury foods & beverages like orange wine have affluent customers who are willing to spend a huge amount for personal enjoyment. These luxury foods like Orange wine show quite a sell even during the course of turbulence in the economy.

Incorporation of Different Blends in the Wine Surges the Overall Orange Wine Market

The orange wines market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel and geographies. On the basis of sales channel, the orange wine market can be classified into Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Channels and others. The global orange wines market can be divided into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa.

Developed regions to dominate the Orange Wine Market

Most of the production of Orange Wine is done in Northeastern Italy. Individuals especially of the urban populace are increasingly attracted towards night parties and club culture which boosts the overall orange wine market. This is attributed to increasing penetration of Internet and social network among millennial and increasing influence of western culture.

Owing to this reason, increasing number of clubs, lounges, and bars have started which in turn boosts the overall orange wine market. The developing regions are likely to be the rapidly growing market in the orange wine market due to the presence of significant wealth disparities and rapidly growing high net worth individuals in the regions.

