Superphosphates Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2019 2029

Superphosphate is an advantageous fertilizer comprising a mixture of the di-acid calcium salt of ortho-phosphoric acid coupled with calcium sulphate and some other phosphates. These superphosphates do not have more than 22 percent of phosphorus pentoxide. Superphosphates are the crucial factor for the healthy growth of plants as they can be functional in high concentration to plants ranging from household ones to agricultural crops. Numerous variants of this fertilizer have been formed for different requirements. Besides, manufacturing process of Superphosphates Market fertilizers follows a reaction which involves raw phosphate rock and an appropriate percentage of water and sulphuric acid.

Manufacturing process releases wastes in the form of harmful chemicals, which creates air pollution and water pollution. Controlling these waste products results in manufacturing the fertilizer in a complicated process that must be supervised in order to ensure the least amount of waste product is released into the environment. Although superphosphate usually mixes well with other products, it is not compatible with potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate and urea.

Growth in the end-user industries is set to drive the superphosphate market across the globe. The rapid increase in demand by fertilizer industry is anticipated to be a major driving factor propelling the growth of superphosphate market. The global demand for superphosphate is growing due to continuously growing world population and food demand. In addition, there has been an increase in the meat and milk consumption across regions, which has imposed large feed volume and has in turn increased the demand for maximum forage production. On the other hand, superphosphates are cost-effective in nature, which has raised the bar for pasture development and proven to be ideal for maintenance applications. Besides the effective cost, superphosphates cater to appropriate amounts of phosphorous to the plants, which increases the level of phosphorus. Furthermore, rising demand for effective fertile from emerging economies is expected to propel the consumption of superphosphates. However, the availability of low cost alternatives and environmental regulations could hamper the growth of the market.

Superphosphates Market: Segmentation

The global superphosphates market can be segmented by type and by region. On the basis of type, the global superphosphates market is segmented by regular superphosphates and triple superphosphates. On the basis of region, the global superphosphates market is segmented by North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and MEA (Middle East & Africa). The rapid growth in the fertilizer industry has created a substantial demand for superphosphates for pasture development among consumers. On the other hand, rising demand for efficient fertilizers for plants is also anticipated to increase the demand for superphosphates across the industries.

In the present scenario, Asia Pacific (East Asia and South Asia) is largest producer and consumer for superphosphates trailed by Latin America. Major countries such as China and India have the large scale consumption for superphosphates owing to the well-established agriculture and fertilizer industry. Furthermore, in some region the utilization of superphosphates is restricted, which have phosphate rock resources that are not particularly suitable feed for the more sophisticated chemical processes involved in producing ammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid.

Superphosphates Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global superphosphates market are Coromandel International Ltd. (India), CF Industries Holdings Inc. (U.S.), OCP (Morocco), Mosaic(U.S.), Phosagro (Russia), Yara International ASA (Norway), Agrium Inc., (Canada), ICL (Israel), Eurochem (Russia) and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (Canada), among others. The global players are expected to strengthen their market positions by offering loyalty schemes and competitive prices. Several small-sized players also have a presence in the superphosphates market globally.

Superphosphates Market: Competitive Landscape

The global market for superphosphates is consolidated in nature owing to the presence of a handful of players in the market. The global superphosphates market has lucrative opportunities for new entrants, which will cater to competitiveness in the product offerings and also leads to the reduction in prices of the products.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Superphosphates market and contains thoughtful insights, facts and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Superphosphates market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

