Plasma Fractionation Market: Geographic growth opportunities and leading key players

The global plasma fractionation market size is projected to reach USD 39.5 billion by 2025 from USD 28.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven mainly by factors such as growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas, increase in plasma collection (and the number of plasma collection centers), rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). However, the high cost of plasma products, limited reimbursements, and the emergence of recombinant alternatives are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

North America was the largest regional market for plasma fractionation market in 2019

The global plasma fractionation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas, growing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and AATD. However, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growth in the overall healthcare industry, increasing number of hemophilic patients, increasing number of organ transplantations, increasing focus on diagnosis and prophylactic treatment, increasing awareness about technologically advanced products, and improving the standard of living in several APAC countries.Key Leading Players:

Plasma Fractionation Market : Key Market Leaders

is one of the prominent players in the plasma fractionation market in 2019. With distribution channels in over 35 countries and 230 plasma collection centers, CSL has established itself as a significant player in the plasma fractionation market. The company provides plasma-derived products for acute and chronic conditions such as hemophilia, Von Willebrand disease, and primary immune deficiencies. Apart from North America, the company has a strong presence in Europe, Australia, and Asia. Its distribution network is spread across 30 countries with major facilities in Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and the US. This helps the company to ensure its products are available across the globe.

is a leading manufacturer in plasma fractionation market. Grifols is a global healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plasma-derived products. The company focusses on research and product innovation by investing heavily in R&D, as well as partnering with research institutes for the development of advanced plasma-derived products to fight rare diseases. For instance, in 2018, the company received FDA approval for HyperRAB rabies immune globulin (human) for rabies post-exposure prophylaxis, GamaSTAN immune globulin (human) for hepatitis A virus (HAV), and measles post-exposure prophylaxis, among others. The company also constantly focuses on the expansion of its plasma collection centers and increasing its capacity. It has more than 190 centers in the US and 35 in Europe. Shire (Ireland) is one of the key players in the plasma fractionation market in 2019. The company’s leading position in the market can be attributed to its expertise in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Shire is a global biopharmaceutical company with a wide product portfolio for differentiated therapies to treat many rare diseases such as hemophilia, immune deficiencies, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and other chronic and acute medical conditions. The company has a strong presence in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its wide geographic presence helps it to strengthen its market presence globally. In order to maintain its position in the market, the company focuses on organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in September 2018, Shire acquired Sanaplasma AG (Switzerland). This acquisition allowed Shire to increase its access to plasma in the long-term and add to its European plasma collection network.

