Nisin Market Is Expected To Gain Traction Over Pharmaceutical Industry By Forecast 2028

Nisin Market Outlook:

Nisin is a natural preservative with versatile applications over the food and beverages industry. Nisin market is expected to witness substantial growth in demand over the forecast period owing to the increasing applications of natural based preservative ingredients in the process food and beverage industry.

Nisin helps in preventing spoilage of food and hinder the growth of pathogens thereby increasing the shelf life of food which is attributed to fuel demand for the nisin as an alternative to synthetic preservatives. Apart from the food and beverages industry Nisin also finds its usage in the pharmaceutical industry as a natural preservative and therapeutic owing to which nisin market is expected to gain traction over the pharmaceutical industry, fuelling demand for nisin in near future.

Global Nisin Market: Market Participants

The key market participants in the global Nisin market identified across the value chain includes Koninklijke Dsm NV, Chihon Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Handary S.A, MAYASAN Food Industries A.S., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (Danisco A/S), Cayman Chemical Company, Inc. , Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Merck KGaA, Galactic S.A. , Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and Siveele B.V.

The production process of nisin is very complex. The final product of Nisin is adversely exaggerated if there is an increase in lactate concentration beyond a standard level and the decrease in pH. Nisin is expensive than synthetic preservative.

Koninklijke Dsm N.V. is one the leading players in the global nisin market. It focuses on enhancing its market presence in the global food ingredients market through new product launches and geographic expansion in high growth markets.

DSM is opposing with a strong portfolio within the global food preservatives market. The company has high customer conciousness with a strong skilled workforce within the global food preservatives market. This enables the company to develop excellence in food preservatives business.

Recent trends show that consumers are moving to a more health-conscious mindset and focussing more on one’s personal care. Which is leading us towards an era where the demand for organic food is increasing at a swift rate and so is the demand for natural preservatives.

Health consciousness acts as a trend in developing countries and as a growth driver in developed countries. Lactic acid bacteria causes rancidity in alcoholic beverages which can be prevented by the use of Nisin. Non pasteurized beer’s shelf life can in increased with the help of Nisin. The consumption of alcohol and alcoholic products has increased in the recent past.

In developed countries alcohol is used on a daily basis which is supporting the growth of alcohol-based products, hence acting as a growth driver for Nisin market and this trend is going to continue over the forecast period.

Nisin market has a traction over the packaged food industry as well. North America is the largest player in the market in the packaged food industry with Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America showing a sudden growth. The reason for this increasing demand is Health concern, convenience, and portability.

Nisin Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Form, the Global Nisin market has been segmented as:

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of End Use, the Global Nisin market has been segmented as:

Food and beverages Beverages Non-Alcoholic Alcoholic Bakery Confectionary Meat Poultry & Seafood Dairy Products Ready Meals Soup and Noodles Snacks and Others

Pharmaceutical

Animal feed and pet food

On the basis of region, the Nisin market has been segmented as:

North America Nisin Market

Latin America Nisin Market

Europe Nisin Market

CIS & Russia Nisin Market

Japan Nisin Market

APEJ Nisin Market

The Middle East & Africa Nisin Market

Opportunities for Nisin Market participants:

The increase in the growth of process food trade globally has led to boost the demand for preservatives, which acts as a major factor in aiding to the growth of natural preservatives as Nisin. Due to its versatile nature, the key manufacturers in the Nisin market are anticipated to increase the production of Nisin. With the recent advancement in technology and high demand of Nisin, the production cost of Nisin is expected to go down and thereby increasing the profit margins, which will lead to many new players entering the market.

Increasing population is leading to increase in the number of consumers of packaged food in the Asia Pacific region and is one of the major factor making it the biggest emerging market in the natural preservative industry while easy availability of raw material in that regain is another significant factor. After being socially accepted in most of the European countries the alcohol market is also increasing and is expected to grow at a higher rate in the future, leading to a hike in the demand of Nisin.

Recent findings and other developments support Nisin’s potential use to cure antibiotic-resistant infections and cancerous tumors, thus increasing Nisin’s scope in the pharmaceutical industries. The effectiveness of Nisin against gram-positive organisms as, which are the growth drivers of the Nisin market over the forecast period.

Brief Approach to Research for Nisin Market:

The company will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate overall market sizes.

