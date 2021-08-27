Competent Cells Market Leading Players and Business Trends

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the competent cells market is projected to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2022 from USD 1.37 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The growth of this market is attributed to factors such as advancements in molecular cloning research due to the emergence of new technologies and the growing commercial demand for molecular cloned products and recombinant proteins.

Product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships were some of the major strategies followed by key players in the competent cells market. These strategies were adopted by-Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), New England Biolabs (U.S.), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.).

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is one of the key players in the competent cells market. The company focuses on product launches, acquisitions, and agreements to enhance its presence in the market. In January 2016, Thermo Fisher acquired Affymetrix (U.S.), to strengthen its leadership in biosciences and to create new market opportunities in genetic analysis. Similarly, in February 2014, the company acquired Life Technologies Inc. (U.S.). After this acquisition, Thermo Fisher created a new business segment-Life Sciences Solutions- which includes a broad range of protein expression systems and their related products.

Merck KGaA accounted for the second largest share of the competent cells market in 2016. The company focuses on acquisitions and partnerships to maintain its leading position in the market. In November 2015, Merck KGaA acquired Sigma-Aldrich Co., LLC. (U.S.), an established player in the life science industry. Sigma-Aldrich offers a broad range of protein expression products. This acquisition will increase the dominance of Merck KGaA in the competent cells market. In 2015, Merck KGaA and Celares GmbH (Germany) collaborated to provide pegylation services to customers developing protein-based therapeutics and biosimilars.

New England Biolabs, Inc. commanded for the third-largest share of the global competent cells market in 2016. The company offers restriction endonucleases, DNA modifying enzymes, library preparation for next-generation sequencing, nucleic acid purification, competent cells, markers and ladders, RNA reagents, gene expression, cellular analysis, epigenetics, and protein expression & purification technologies. New England Biolabs operates in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company focuses on product launches, acquisitions, and agreements to enhance its presence in the competent cells market.

Based on application, the competent cells market is broadly segmented into cloning, protein expression, and other applications. Cloning is expected to command the largest share of this market in 2017. Increasing research on cloning, driven by government support and funding is among the major factors driving market growth in this segment.

Based on the type of competent cells, the market is segmented into chemically competent cells and electrocompetent cells. The growth of the chemically competent cells segment can be attributed to the rising intensity of research and availability of government support, along with the growing market demand for molecular cloned products.

By region, the global competent cells market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing intensity of research due to technological advancement and increasing commercial needs for genomic and protein expressed products, in North American countries.

