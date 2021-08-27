Food Emulsifiers Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Food Emulsifiers Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Food Emulsifiers Market was valued at a revenue of USD 4.36 billion in the year 2015. Bakery & confectionery is one of the significant end-uses, which is likely to drive the global demand over the years ahead, owing to the multifunctionality of these products.

Emulsifiers or colloids are widely used as process additives during the manufacturing of victuals. They are broadly consumed in various applications such as food & beverage, meat processing, bakery products, and confectionary goods. Rapid industrialization of the food & beverage sector in Asia Pacific is another significant driver of the food emulsifiers market demand. Changes in consumer preferences regarding various physico-chemical and sensory attributes such as the texture, quality, nutritional content, and taste are likely to create a positive impact on the industry dynamics during the forecast period.

The U.S. has been one of the prominent consumers of emulsifying agents. The ongoing green label trend in this country over the use of ingredients and additives used in food processing is likely to upsurge the requirement of bio-based and natural ingredients in the future. This in turn is expected to provide a favorable opportunity for the consumption of various natural emulsifying materials in key application sectors over the coming years.

Stepan Company is one of the key manufacturers, which offers emulsifying agents for the food & beverage industry. It supplies mono and di-glycerides under the Drewmulse brand, that helps in emulsification and stabilization of food and nutrition systems.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Mono-, Di-glycerides & Derivatives

Lecithin

Stearoyl Lactylates

Sorbitan Esters

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Bakery & Confectionery

Convenience Foods

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

BASF SE

Danisco

Riken Vitamin

Cargill

Adani Wilmar

Archer Daniels Midland Company and many others

Regional Outlook

Europe accounted for the highest volume share in 2015, constituting 29.5% of the total industry. Asia Pacific and North America were the next major consuming regions of the market. France, Germany and other East European countries are likely to influence the expansion of industry in the coming years. In Europe, the demand for sorbitan esters and stearoyl lactylates is likely to increase, especially in dairy and bakery applications, at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

Countries in Eastern Europe are likely to witness fastest industry growth, due to the increasing foreign investments in the production of alcoholic beverages. This development is expected to offer favorable prospects for food emulsifiers.

Asia Pacific is likely to depict fastest growth on account of various socio-economic factors, which include strong development of the food & beverage processing industry coupled with the presence of a wide consumer base. This scenario is expected to reflect mainly in India, China and Southeast Asian countries over the years ahead.