Mortuary Equipment Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2021 – 2025

The Mortuary Equipment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global mortuary equipment market size was valued at USD 678.7 million in 2016. High demand for technology and automation in mortuary procedures such as post-mortem and shifting of cadavers as well as increasing number of morgue houses are expected to fuel the industry growth over the forecast period.

In the recent years, a sharp rise in number of hospitals is observed due to the population growth, advancement in healthcare technology, rising incidences of chronic diseases and elevated healthcare expenditure by the government and individual. The morgues numbers also rise with a large number of running hospitals. The private morgues also mark their presence as the death industry came out as a revenue generated industry in past few years. The private morgue houses also provide customized funeral services to their customer. Thus, the market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The automation and technology advancement such as new advanced automatic devices namely embalming platforms, dissection table, and autopsy platform has the high impact on the market growth and rises the demand for mortuary accessories and equipment. The new amalgamation in such equipment augment the compliance for healthcare professionals for instants, the amalgamation of the mechatronics and hydraulics in these equipment enhance the handiness of healthcare professionals and time for the operation procedures.

The availability of refrigeration and storage units in different sizes raises its demand in marketplace. Due to the technology advancement and viability of floor space, the storage unit is available in different sizes from small-sized units for an infant to larger sizes for the obese. Replacement of conventional platforms by sophisticated platforms plays a vital role in propelling the mortuary equipment market growth.

Mortuary Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2014 – 2025)

Trolleys

Refrigeration Units

Autopsy Platforms and equipment

Embalming Workstation

Dissection Table

Other Accessories

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd

Leec

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mortech Manufacturing Company

HYGECO

Roftek and many others

Mortuary Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)