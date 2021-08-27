Machine Translation Market Competitive Analysis with Key Players 2022

Felton, California , USA, August 27 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Machine Translation Market provides a brief and detailed knowledge about key players, market state and circumstances that are covered deeply in this report. The business chain supporting the Machine Translation market is analysed in detail covering accurate information about aspects such as the industrial chain, proficiency in utilization of the available capacity of manufacture, and industry strategies that affect the market.

Machine Translation Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Machine Translation Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The global machine translation market is anticipated to reach USD 983.3 million by 2022. Increasing quantity of website content, growing requirement for cost competence in translation, and the huge quantity of language knowledge demanded exceeds the capability of human translation, which consecutively is expected to propel the machine translation industry. Globalization increases the demand to deal with the linguistic variety of local audiences and web content. The fabrication of content generated online, increasing the importance of business in budding markets, and the demand for allowing worldwide collaboration amongst employees is likely to drive machine translation industry growth over the forecast period.

Machine translation price are far inferior to that of conventional human translation. It is also rapid than human translation. It is commonly utilized for soaring volume content that would or else take gigantic resources for translation, and this is likely to fuel the machine translation industry. Accessibility of free of charge translation engines and shortage of translation accuracy is expected to restrain market expansion over the forecast period. Main restraints for the machine translation industry are a shortage of quality, demand for expert skills and editing, opposition from free translation service provider, and complexity in estimation & measurement of quality. One of the major shifts budding in the market is the incorporation of the translation procedures in the project plan.

Many enterprises with a worldwide presence does not have a devoted multilingual website for reaching out to every region. This might obstruct their growth as various users globally might be capable to understand only in their inhabitant languages. Another major challenge obstructing the expansion of the industry over the forecast period is the creative marketing materials present in the market, which a machine is not able to grasp and demands human understanding for delivering & translation the definite meaning. This comprises certain legal documents and creative marketing content

On the basis of application, the market can be segregated into automotive, medical, Electronics, healthcare, electronics, information technology, and others. On the basis of technologies, the market can be segregated into RBMT, SMT and others. The SMT (statistical machine translation) uses a model to create and analyse text in the aimed language in contrast to this RBMT (rule-based machine translation) uses linguistic rules over the sourced language, to create text in the aimed language. On the basis of the geographical region, this market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle east and Africa. North America is expected to capture maximum revenue over the forecast period. Machine translation is very effectual way of eradicating language barriers around various regions. The main factor responsible for the expansion of the North American machine translation industry is the growing number of government initiatives and service providers in the area.

Some of the key players in the market are SYSTRAN, Lionbridge, Lighthouse IP, Lingotek, Cloudwords Inc, SDL PLC and Moravia IT. This market is less fragmented but the competition is expected to increase over the forecast period. As the need for customization and personalization of machine, translator is going to increase over the forecast period, which in return will fuel the need for innovation in this market.

