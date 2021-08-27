Mycoplasma Testing Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Mycoplasma Testing Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global mycoplasma testing market was valued at USD 446.9 million in 2016 and is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth over the forecast period. Rising number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, increasing R&D investment, and growing number of drug launches are major attributes that are fuelling the market.

Increase in the number of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies has been seen in the past years. This growth has been attributed by the need for advanced drugs and therapies for the treatment of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and osteoporosis among others. The research work is supported by the government by funding the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in order to facilitate research based activities for the development of new drugs. This may foster the growth of mycoplasma testing market.

Rising investment in R&D by dominant players has further resulted in growth of the market. In the year 2016, North America spent 28.4% of its GDP on research and development according to Global R&D Funding Forecast. This signifies significant rise in the spending by various companies for the invention of new and enhanced testing devices and kits. With the growing expenditure by the government in the healthcare industry and awareness campaigns have led to the growth of the mycoplasma testing market. Mycoplasma testing is conducted so as to ensure the product is contamination free during each stage of manufacturing process.

Mycoplasma contamination is a major cause of concern in research and development activities. Infections caused by M. orale or M. fermentans are strains that frequently are seen in humans are a key source of contamination in laboratory settings. These contaminations in cell cultures cause morphological changes, altered cell metabolism and chromosomal aberrations causing contamination in the entire cell line. Contamination may also result in serious complications such as pneumonia, genital infections and other respiratory disorders is also seen. Thus, to prevent such contaminations, mycoplasma testing is vital.

Mycoplasma Testing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Instruments

Kits & Reagents

PCR Assays

Nucleic Acid Detection Kits

Stains

Elimination Kits

Standards & Controls

Others

Services

Mycoplasma Testing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

PCR

ELISA

Direct Assay

Indirect Assay

Microbial Culture Techniques

Enzymatic Methods

Mycoplasma Testing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Cell Line Testing

Virus Testing

End of Production Cells Testing

Others

Mycoplasma Testing End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Academic Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

