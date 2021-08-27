Google Suite Technology Services Global Demand, Key Players, Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Google Suite Technology Services. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Google Suite Technology Services Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Google Suite Technology Services market.



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Google Suite Technology Services Market.



G Suite technology services market reported a revenue generation of nearly US$ 214 Mn in 2017 and is expected to witness a 1.2x growth in 2018, according to Fact.MR estimations. Overall market growth is likely to be driven by,

Growing emphasis on the utilization of business productivity tools

Small and medium organizations leveraging concise and affordable business solutions offered by Google Cloud

Ongoing cloud migration across industries

Identification of collaborative tools’ potential in increasing employee productivity

Apart from its cloud-first nature, Fact.MR says that steadily rising adoption of G Suite technology services can be attributed to the ongoing industrial transformation in terms of digitalization, cloud migration and implementation of cognitive AI solutions.

“Demand for business productivity tools is set to rise in the coming decade on the back of increasing appetite of businesses for smarter and remunerative approaches. While larger organizations are already witnessing active utilization of productivity tools, small and medium enterprises are likely to look for G Suite technology services that fit well in their tight budgets”, says a senior analyst at Fact.MR.

According to Fact.MR study, small & medium enterprises have been prominent end-users of G Suite technology services. In 2018, revenues from small & medium enterprises are likely to surpass US$ 190 Mn, whereas utilization of G Suite technology in large enterprises is estimated to grow 1.2x in 2018.

Fact.MR analysts added that among various services offered by G Suite technology, adoption of design and deployment services continues to register largest revenues.

Retail Industry at the Forefront, Education Sector Follows Closely

Retail solutions offered by G Suite technology are gaining traction among businesses. The retail industry is likely to register a bulk of demand for G Suite technology services and is expected to account for nearly US$ 36 Mn in 2018. The study suggests that the G Suite technology is highly sought after by the education industry and around 80 million students across the globe are using G Suite technology services. In 2018, the education industry will hold nearly 13% of the global revenue.

North America Continues to Spearhead with Nearly 63% Revenue share in 2018

Fact.MR proposes that buoyancy in the small and medium businesses in the United States, which according to the Office of Advocacy accounted for 30.2 million businesses in 2015, is likely to contribute to the leading utilization of G Suite technology services in 2018. The study estimates that North America will account for over 63% of the global revenues in the G Suite technology services market in 2018.

Europe is estimated to register the second largest demand for G Suite technology services. Fact.MR study shows that Europe businesses will continue to register a significant demand for G Suite technology services despite GDPR compliance issues, as G Suite added security tools giving the users an opportunity to choose their data storage location.

The study opines that the media and advertising industry is expected to outsell the education and retail industries in terms of G Suite technology services revenues by 2028. The Fact.MR report tracks the G Suite technology services market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the G Suite technology services market is likely to grow at an impressive rate and register over 26% CAGR through 2028.

Segmentation

The G Suite technology services market is segmented based on geographical regions, service types, organization types, and industries.

According to the geographical regions, the G Suite technology services market is segmented into four regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA).Based on the types of G Suite technology services, the G Suite technology services market is segmented into six types of G Suite technology services advisory services migration services change & management training & support integration services design & deployment. According to the enterprise size, the G Suite technology services market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. By end-user industries, the G Suite technology services market is categorized into leading end-user industries of G Suite technology services, such as retail manufacturing IT & telecom healthcare government BFSI education real estate & construction transportation and logistics media & advertising.



Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Google Suite Technology Services, Sales and Demand of Google Suite Technology Services, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

