Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market – Increasing Specialty Drug Dispensing and Recent Developments

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The increasing demand for specialty drugs being dispensed by central fill pharmacies is one of the primary drivers propelling the growth of this market. Other factors such as the need to minimize medication errors, growing patient volume (which in turn is increasing the burden on pharmacies), and the growing focus on automation to reduce labor costs are also driving market growth.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market is projected to reach USD 656 million by 2024 from USD 381 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmacy automation market;

By product and service, segmented by equipment, services, and software. The equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The equipment segment is further segmented into integrated workflow Process Automation systems, automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging and labeling systems, automated tabletop counters, automated medication compounding systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, and other automated systems for tracking, tablet splitting, and filling. In 2018, the automated medication dispensing systems segment accounted for the largest share of the central fill pharmacy automation equipment market.

Equipment vendors segment to dominate the central fill pharmacy automation market

Based on the vendor, segmented into equipment vendors and consulting vendors. The equipment vendors segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of the equipment vendors segment can be attributed to the wide range of products offered by them, vast geographic presence, strong technical expertise, and access to spare parts (resulting in reduced downtime). Also, these vendors offer the equipment, services, and software under one roof, making them the preferred choice among customers.

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

North America dominated the central fill pharmacy automation market, followed by Europe, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The rising focus on providing value-based care to patients, increase in specialty medication dispensing, growing number of medication errors, and the need for automated systems for improved compounding and dispensing are major factors that have resulted in the increased adoption of central fill pharmacy automation equipment and services in North America.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

Prominent players in the central fill pharmacy automation market are ARxIUM, Inc. (US), RxSafe, LLC (US), TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Omnicell, Inc. (US), ScriptPro (US), Kuka AG (Germany), Innovation (US), R/X Automation Solutions (US), Tension Packaging & Automation (US), Cornerstone Automation Systems, LLC (CASI, US), and QMSI (US)

McKesson Corporation is the leading player in the central fill pharmacy automation market, offering products such as drug dispensing systems along with pharmacy management software solutions in this market. McKesson’s high volume solutions offer better operational efficiency to healthcare facilities and also allow the company to customize solutions as per the requirement of different healthcare facilities.

Recent Developments in Pharmacy Automation Market;

