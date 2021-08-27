LED Airfield Ground Lighting Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of LED Airfield Ground Lighting market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of LED Airfield Ground Lighting

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of LED Airfield Ground Lighting. The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of LED Airfield Ground Lighting Market across various industries and regions.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of airfield ground lighting across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of airfield ground lighting during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The airfield ground lighting market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “’000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report.

Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective of airfield ground lighting.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for airfield ground lighting has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value and volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of airfield ground lighting, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of airfield ground lighting has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for airfield ground lighting is anticipated to add 3X value by 2031.

Airfield ground lighting for military airports is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR of 10% over the forecast period.

North America is the supreme market with a value of more than US$ 310 Mn in 2020, and is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR of approx. 11% over the next ten years.

Halogen airfield ground lighting is projected to exhibit a lower growth rate of close to 4% CAGR, while LED lights are projected to add 3.5X value by 2031.

The market in South Asia is set to expand at 11.5% CAGR, and is set to be valued at over US$ 320 Mn by 2031, owing to higher infrastructure investments for airport construction, increased air traffic, and growing volume of air cargo from developing nations across the region.

By category, CAT – III (HIRL) airfield ground lighting is poised to provide higher opportunity for manufacturers by virtue of increasing airport safety regulations and development of airport infrastructure with advanced visual systems. The CAT – III (HIRL) segment is poised to progress at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period.

The market in the U.S. and U.K. is projected to expand at CAGRs of close to 12% each, while that in China at well over 12%, through 2031.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the growth rate for 2020 being a dismal -4.5%. However, with things opening up, 2021’s growth rate is expected to be 105%.

“Advent of LED airfield ground lighting has transformed airport runways, enabling long-term business developments for manufacturers”

Key Market Segments Covered

Light Type and Application Approach and Side Row Airfield Ground Lighting Elevated Approach Lights Inset Approach Lights Airfield Runway and Taxiway Lighting Elevated Runway and Taxiway Lights Runway End Lights Runway Edge Lights Stop Bar Lights Runway Guard Lights Threshold Lights Taxiway Edge Lights Obstruction Lights Sequential Flash Lights Inset Runway and Taxiway Lights Runway Edge Lights Runway Threshold Lights Runway End Lights Runway Exit Lights Stopway Lights Runway Centreline Lights Touchdown Zone (TDZ) Lights Rapid Exit Taxiway Indicator Lights (RETILs) Caution Zone Light Landing Threshold Wing Bars Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPIs) FATO Lights (Final Approach & Take Off Lights for Heliports) TLOF Lights (Touchdown and Lift Off Lights for Heliports)

Light Source LED Airfield Ground Lighting Halogen Airfield Ground Lighting

Use Case Airfield Ground Lighting for Commercial Passenger and Cargo Airports Airfield Ground Lighting for Military Airports Airfield Ground Lighting for Heliports

Category CAT – I (LIRL) Airfield Ground Lighting CAT – II (MIRL) Airfield Ground Lighting CAT – III (HIRL) Airfield Ground Lighting

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



